Liverpool vs Man City live stream — how to watch Community Shield for free online

The Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream sees the FA Cup winners and the Premier League champions compete in the traditional season curtain-raiser, the FA Community Shield. And although the match is technically a friendly, both these teams will be looking to claim the first silverware ahead of what will be a gruelling season.

If you're wondering how to watch the Community Shield then the good news is that it's streaming for FREE in the U.K. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch the Liverpool vs Man City live stream from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab). We'll show you how below.

Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream takes place on Saturday, July 30.

► Time 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

• FREE live stream — ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

For many fans, the game will be a chance to see exciting new signings for the first time. For Manchester City, there is Erling Haaland of course, while Liverpool have brought Darwin Nunez on board. And you don't have to be a supporter of either team to look forward to the prospect of watching such players in the Premier League.

The Reds have also notably brought in the highly rated Fábio Carvalho from Fulham over the summer, while Kalvin Phillips left Leeds for the blue half of Manchester. Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega have also joined City, but Raheem Sterling has headed off to Chelsea and Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have moved to Arsenal. Liverpool, meanwhile, will start life without Sadio Mané.

Man City have won both their pre-season friendlies, beating Club America 2-1 and Bayern Munich 0-1. Liverpool, meanwhile, suffered a somewhat embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United before beating Crystal Palace 2-0 and RB Leipzig 0-5. As ever, it is always wise to not draw too much from pre-season games.

Liverpool have won or shared the Community Shield and its predecessor, the Charity Shield, 15 times. Manchester City have claimed it six times, but lost this fixture last season to then-FA Cup holders Leicester City. Leicester’s King Power Stadium will host this year’s match, as Wembley prepares for England vs Germany Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday.

With Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp set to battle for the top prizes once again, who can claim the first win? Find out by watching the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream for free in the UK

The Liverpool vs Manchester Cityh live stream will be shown live on ITV1 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with kick off set for 5 p.m. BST.

If, however, you're a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch your usual services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream in the United States.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices. It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream on Sportsnet Now (opens in new tab). As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream in the Community Shield on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

It costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99 per year and of course if you're not in Australia right now you can instead tune in via ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream via BeIn Sports Connect (opens in new tab).

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).