Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream could give us another special European night at Anfield as the Reds seek to move into the competition's quarter-finals.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan channel, start time The Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream takes place today (Tuesday, March 8).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Liverpool bring a significant 2-0 aggregate lead back from the first leg at San Siro. In previous years that would have been almost decisive. However, the away-goals rule is no longer in place, so Inter Milan still have a chance.

The Italian champions will have to win outright on the night to progress, and history is not on their side. Only Manchester United have previously gone through after losing the first leg at home 0-2. Furthermore, Liverpool have beaten Inter Milan the last three times the teams have faced each other, without conceding a single goal. They are also unbeaten in all seven of their Champion’s League games so far this season.

Liverpool held on to beat West Ham 1-0 at the weekend, thanks to Sadio Mané’s goal. It means they remain undefeated in all competitions so far in 2022. This includes recently claiming the season’s first piece of silverware — the Carabao Cup. Despite this incredible run, they are second place in the Premier League, six points behind Manchester City, although they do have a game in hand.

Inter Milan had a much easier time in their latest round of league fixtures, beating Salernitana 5-0 on Friday, including a hattrick for Lautaro Martínez. They needed that win, as they'd endured a 0-2 defeat to Sassuolo and a 0-0 draw with Genoa following their defeat to Liverpool in the first leg. That means that they've lost ground in a tight Serie A title race; they too are in second place in their domestic league, two points behind their city rivals.

Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were all injury concerns for the home team ahead of the game, but Thiago and Matip are both fit to start tonight. Diogo Jota also comes in, with Luis Diaz dropping to the bench. For Inter, Edin Dzeko is left out, with Alexis Sanchez starting in his place.

Here's how they line up:

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Mane, Salah.

Inter Milan: Handanovic, Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar, Perisic, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Vidal, Dumfries, Martinez, Sanchez.

Who will make it to the quarter-finals from this tie between two sides that have won Europe’s top competition a combined nine times? Find out with the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream, which we will show you how to do below.

You might also want to check out our full guide for how to watch Champions League 21/22, for info on where to find live streams for all the games in the world's top club soccer competition.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.