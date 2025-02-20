Where to buy RTX 5070, RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 — stock checker and live updates

Today's the day! After a huge sell-out of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti is set to go on sale today at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2 PM GMT.

As you already may have guessed from the fact that the pricier GPUs sold out in minutes, the $749 (£729) RTX 5070 Ti is going to be very highly in demand. More so given the fact that its pricing and specs seem to make it ultimate value for money combo breaker to get into 4K gaming.

Following this, RTX 50-series laptops will go on sale on February 25, and the $549 (£539) RTX 5070 will go on sale on March 5. During all of this, we're hearing rumblings that Nvidia and all of its third party partners are preparing for a massive restock of 5090 and 5080.

And based on my time testing these GPUs, is it really any wonder why they're so popular? DLSS 4 is a breakthrough in enabling 4K 240 FPS gaming — thanks to multi-frame gen and a whole bunch of neural rendering technologies.

So I want to make sure you’ve got the best chance possible to pick up one of these GPUs when and where they're available, so we're updating this live blog with stock info as we find it!

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN USA

RTX 5070 Ti: $749 at Newegg RTX 5070 Ti pages are live on Newegg — covering all the usual suspects like MSI, Asus and Gigabyte.

RTX 5070 Ti: $749 at Amazon Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.

RTX 5070 Ti: $749 at Best Buy Best Buy already has landing pages for RTX 5070 Ti pre-built PCs, but it's only a matter of time until the cards themselves are listed.

RTX 5070 Ti: $749 at BHPhoto So far, B&H has two RTX 5070 Ti GPUs from PNY listed on its website. This list will probably grow bigger throughout the day.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN UK

RTX 5070 Ti: £729 at Currys Currys has seven RTX 5070 Ti listings ready to go for launch day. Ignore the 10-grand price tags — these are just filler for the product page.

RTX 5070 Ti: £729 at Amazon Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.

RTX 5070 Ti: £729 at overclockers.co.uk Overclockers has a bunch of options from MSI, Palit, Asus and Gigabyte. Given the website's reliability during the 5090 launch, I'm hoping things have been improved this time around!

RTX 5070 Ti: £729 at CCL CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during the 5090 and 5080 launch. Keep an eye on these 17 5070 Ti GPUs.

RTX 5070 Ti: £729 at Box.co.uk Box is also sporting some RTX 5070 Tis too. This is one of the key retailers that always gets lost in the shuffle, so keep it open just in case!

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN USA

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Newegg RTX 5080 pages are live on Newegg — spanning all the usual manufacturing suspects like Asus, MSI and Gigabyte.

RTX 5080: $999 at Amazon Amazon sells just about everything and we expect to see standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5080: $999 at Best Buy Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5080 cards with pricing at $999. Meanwhile, RTX 5080-powered desktops start at $2,299.

RTX 5080: $999 at BHPhoto B&H Photo has live landing pages for RTX 5080 cards from the likes of Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN UK

RTX 5080: £979 at Currys It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5080 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.

RTX 5080: £979 at Amazon Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5080: £979 at overclockers.co.uk Overclockers UK is a popular retailer for PC builders and the store already has multiple RTX 5080 cards listed. We're just hoping the prices come down as many are currently listed for absurd prices.

RTX 5080: £979 at CCL From Gigabyte and MSI to Zotac and Asus, CCL offers a wide selection of RTX 5080 cards. This is definitely one to consider.

RTX 5080: £979 at Box.co.uk Box is also sporting some RTX 5080s too — keep this open in your list of Chrome tabs to improve your chances of getting one!

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN USA

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Amazon We expect Amazon to have standalone RTX 5090 cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at BHPhoto B&H Photo has landing pages for a variety of RTX 5090 cards from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Best Buy Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5090 cards with pricing at $1,999. Meanwhile, RTX 5090-powered desktops start at — take a deep breath — $4,199.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at Newegg I've seen pages for RTX 5090 cards from the likes of Asus and MSI. Additionally, Newegg is letting you trade-in your old GPU for a credit you can use toward the purchase of your new RTX 5090. A card like the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB can fetch you around $321.

RTX 5090: $1,999 at nvidia.com One of the obvious places to look will be Nvidia itself. The company will have stock of its Founder's Edition GPU, but don't get it twisted — these will be hard to get.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN UK

RTX 5090: £1,939 at Amazon Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 GPUs. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.

RTX 5090: £1,939 at Currys It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5090 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it's worth checking.

RTX 5090: £1,939 at overclockers.co.uk Don't believe the list prices — Overclockers seems to have just put these on as placeholders. This brand has plenty of 3rd party GPUs listed ready to go on sale.

RTX 5090: £1,939 at CCL From Gigabyte and MSI to Zotac and Asus, CCL is packed to the gills with RTX 5090 card options. This is a good one to keep in mind.