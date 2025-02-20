Where to buy RTX 5070, RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 — stock checker and live updates
Here's where to get Nvidia's most powerful GPUs yet!
Today's the day! After a huge sell-out of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti is set to go on sale today at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2 PM GMT.
As you already may have guessed from the fact that the pricier GPUs sold out in minutes, the $749 (£729) RTX 5070 Ti is going to be very highly in demand. More so given the fact that its pricing and specs seem to make it ultimate value for money combo breaker to get into 4K gaming.
Following this, RTX 50-series laptops will go on sale on February 25, and the $549 (£539) RTX 5070 will go on sale on March 5. During all of this, we're hearing rumblings that Nvidia and all of its third party partners are preparing for a massive restock of 5090 and 5080.
And based on my time testing these GPUs, is it really any wonder why they're so popular? DLSS 4 is a breakthrough in enabling 4K 240 FPS gaming — thanks to multi-frame gen and a whole bunch of neural rendering technologies.
So I want to make sure you’ve got the best chance possible to pick up one of these GPUs when and where they're available, so we're updating this live blog with stock info as we find it!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
RTX 5070 Ti pages are live on Newegg — covering all the usual suspects like MSI, Asus and Gigabyte.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Best Buy already has landing pages for RTX 5070 Ti pre-built PCs, but it's only a matter of time until the cards themselves are listed.
So far, B&H has two RTX 5070 Ti GPUs from PNY listed on its website. This list will probably grow bigger throughout the day.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- EE: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Currys: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Scan: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- CCL: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
Currys has seven RTX 5070 Ti listings ready to go for launch day. Ignore the 10-grand price tags — these are just filler for the product page.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Overclockers has a bunch of options from MSI, Palit, Asus and Gigabyte. Given the website's reliability during the 5090 launch, I'm hoping things have been improved this time around!
CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during the 5090 and 5080 launch. Keep an eye on these 17 5070 Ti GPUs.
Box is also sporting some RTX 5070 Tis too. This is one of the key retailers that always gets lost in the shuffle, so keep it open just in case!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5080 stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5080 stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5080 stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5080 stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5080 stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5080 stock
RTX 5080 pages are live on Newegg — spanning all the usual manufacturing suspects like Asus, MSI and Gigabyte.
Amazon sells just about everything and we expect to see standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5080 cards with pricing at $999. Meanwhile, RTX 5080-powered desktops start at $2,299.
B&H Photo has live landing pages for RTX 5080 cards from the likes of Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5080 stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5080 stock
- EE: check RTX 5080 stock
- Currys: check RTX 5080 stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5080 stock
- Scan: check RTX 5080 stock
- CCL: check RTX 5080 stock
It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5080 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it'll be worth checking.
Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5080 cards. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
Overclockers UK is a popular retailer for PC builders and the store already has multiple RTX 5080 cards listed. We're just hoping the prices come down as many are currently listed for absurd prices.
From Gigabyte and MSI to Zotac and Asus, CCL offers a wide selection of RTX 5080 cards. This is definitely one to consider.
Box is also sporting some RTX 5080s too — keep this open in your list of Chrome tabs to improve your chances of getting one!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5090 stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5090 stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5090 stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5090 stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5090 stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5090 stock
- Micro Center: check RTX 5090 stock
We expect Amazon to have standalone RTX 5090 cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 cards inside. There's no signs of preorders yet, but once they go live you'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
B&H Photo has landing pages for a variety of RTX 5090 cards from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. It states that preorders will start at 12 a.m. (ET) on January 31.
Best Buy already has landing pages for select RTX 5090 cards with pricing at $1,999. Meanwhile, RTX 5090-powered desktops start at — take a deep breath — $4,199.
I've seen pages for RTX 5090 cards from the likes of Asus and MSI. Additionally, Newegg is letting you trade-in your old GPU for a credit you can use toward the purchase of your new RTX 5090. A card like the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB can fetch you around $321.
One of the obvious places to look will be Nvidia itself. The company will have stock of its Founder's Edition GPU, but don't get it twisted — these will be hard to get.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5090 stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5090 stock
- EE: check RTX 5090 stock
- Currys: check RTX 5090 stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5090 stock
- Scan: check RTX 5090 stock
- Box: check RTX 5090 stock
- CCL: check RTX 5090 stock
Amazon is expected to have both standalone cards as well as prebuilt PCs with RTX 5090 GPUs. You'll have to act fast as this retailer tends to sell out.
It's not confirmed if brick and mortar store Currys will have RTX 5090 stock, but as one of the UK's largest physical tech stores, it's worth checking.
Don't believe the list prices — Overclockers seems to have just put these on as placeholders. This brand has plenty of 3rd party GPUs listed ready to go on sale.
From Gigabyte and MSI to Zotac and Asus, CCL is packed to the gills with RTX 5090 card options. This is a good one to keep in mind.
Box is low-key one of my favorite retailers to go for here in the UK. They've got a variety of GPUs to go for in the first scramble of RTX 50 series availability.
LIVE: LATEST UPDATES
Tip #1: Start refreshing a few minutes before
The first tip comes from the last time I had to join a rush to buy a GPU. Given the timing of this launch seems particularly strict, then the queueing system should start at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT on the dot.
If that's the case, it pays to start refreshing the product page of your chosen GPU a few minutes before — that way you can hopefully be one of the first to see that "coming soon" button change to "add to cart."
Today's the day!
Happy RTX 5070 Ti Day! To kick off, I'm going to take a look around retailers and ask the key question: how much more expensive than MSRP will these GPUs be?
I've got fingers crossed that we've got at least a couple options sticking at that $749 cost. But stick around and we'll find out. Alongside this, I'll be sharing my top tips to make sure you secure one today at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN USA
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Adorama: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Newegg: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
RTX 5070 Ti pages are live on Newegg — covering all the usual suspects like MSI, Asus and Gigabyte.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Best Buy already has landing pages for RTX 5070 Ti pre-built PCs, but it's only a matter of time until the cards themselves are listed.
So far, B&H has two RTX 5070 Ti GPUs from PNY listed on its website. This list will probably grow bigger throughout the day.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN UK
- Nvidia: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Amazon: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- EE: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Currys: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Overclockers: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- Scan: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
- CCL: check RTX 5070 Ti stock
Currys has seven RTX 5070 Ti listings ready to go for launch day. Ignore the 10-grand price tags — these are just filler for the product page.
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but just like 5090 and 5080, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Overclockers has a bunch of options from MSI, Palit, Asus and Gigabyte. Given the website's reliability during the 5090 launch, I'm hoping things have been improved this time around!
CCL was one of the better retailers in terms of stocking and site reliability during the 5090 and 5080 launch. Keep an eye on these 17 5070 Ti GPUs.
Box is also sporting some RTX 5070 Tis too. This is one of the key retailers that always gets lost in the shuffle, so keep it open just in case!
This is the best RPG I've played since Baldur's Gate 3 — here's why
We tested Nvidia’s RTX 5090 desktop GPU — gaming performance gains are HUGE