Live
Twitter shutting down? LIVE updates of the disaster in real time
Elon Musk's reign has Twitter trending — for all the wrong reasons
Ever since Elon Musk finalized his acquisition of Twitter things have been a bit... okay, it's been chaos.
First, there was the rollout of verification for $8 a month that had to be rolled back due to users parodying official accounts. Now there are reports of mass layoffs and the future of the blue bird is at risk.
The nature of Twitter, filled with hot takes from a tsunami of people, can make it rather tricky to track just what the heck is going on. And that can leave you in limbo about whether you'll need to learn how to delete a Twitter account before it implodes.
But we're here to help. So follow along with this live blog where we'll keep you updated on Twitter's possible demise.
NEW: In an email for remote Twitter engineers, Elon Musk says he wants to speak to people on video ("only those who cannot physically get to Twitter HQ are excused") but "if possible, I would encourage you to fly to SF to present in person." He'll be at the office until midnight.November 18, 2022
We have a new update on the developing situation regarding Twitter's engineering team being called into HQ by Musk. According to Schiffer, who broke the initial story, Musk is now encouraging all remote engineers to fly to San Francisco to meet with him.
Musk says that only Twitter engineers who, "cannot physically get into Twitter HQ," are excused from attending in person. Musk says he'll be in the office until midnight P.T. It feels odd to give employees an ultimatum with such short notice, but sadly, this is not the first ultimatum given since he took over the social media platform.
The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.July 8, 2022
Twitter was, of course, less than thrilled with this development. They vowed to fight Musk in court and force the sale of the company per the terms of their original agreement.
This strategy ultimately worked, and on October 27 Musk's acquisition of the social media platform became official. A day later, the company official was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange — officially signaling the beginning of Musk's ownership of the company.
For those who are unfamiliar with what's happening over in San Francisco at Twitter HQ, it all started back in April when Elon Musk declared his intent to buy the company. The Tesla CEO said (opens in new tab) he wanted to take the social media platform private and turn it into, "An inclusive arena for free speech."
The offer was for $44 billion and some felt it was too good to be true. Their fears were confirmed when just a couple of months later, Musk attempted to back out of the sale (opens in new tab) due to Twitter underreporting the number of spam accounts.
NEW: Email from Elon to the engineering team: "Anyone who can actually write software, please report to the 10th floor at 2pm today. Before doing so, please email me a bullet point summary of what your code commits have achieved in the past 6 months" 1/November 18, 2022
Let's start with the latest news first. According to Zoë Schiffer, managing editor at Platformer, Elon Musk has requested that members of the engineering team report to Twitter HQ today at 2 pm P.T. Musk has specifically requested "Anyone who can actually write software" — whatever that means. These members of the engineering team are being asked to submit a summary of what their work has accomplished over the past six months.
Of course, this is confusing some of the Twitter staff as they were told yesterday not to come in until November 21. Stay tuned for more updates on this latest development as they come in.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.