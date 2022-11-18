Twitter shutting down? LIVE updates of the disaster in real time

Ever since Elon Musk finalized his acquisition of Twitter things have been a bit... okay, it's been chaos.

First, there was the rollout of verification for $8 a month that had to be rolled back due to users parodying official accounts. Now there are reports of mass layoffs and the future of the blue bird is at risk.

The nature of Twitter, filled with hot takes from a tsunami of people, can make it rather tricky to track just what the heck is going on. And that can leave you in limbo about whether you'll need to learn how to delete a Twitter account before it implodes.

But we're here to help. So follow along with this live blog where we'll keep you updated on Twitter's possible demise.