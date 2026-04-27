<a id="elk-2edf8702-4930-49cb-9fab-695d173db3ba"></a><h2 id="the-reports-start-2">The reports start</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-c7e72941-bd57-49d9-ae09-c97bb58bcf5d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1408px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:59.52%;"><img id="ALxCEDeDd9j2xYdW3MJz46" name="Screenshot 2026-04-27 at 8.10.15&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ALxCEDeDd9j2xYdW3MJz46.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1408" height="838" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-ce37a558-bb4e-46b4-9b9c-983d5a8e82a2">It's been a slow rise in reports for Outlook, which could be explained by people in the U.S. just getting logged on. Either way, it's clear something is wrong with Outlook, and if things don't get fixed soon, we expect the number of reports to keep rising.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>