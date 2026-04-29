<a id="elk-af0de6c9-2661-4ca9-a3a9-cf007c1177b6"></a><h2 id="the-reports-roll-in-2">The reports roll in</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-a442fcf9-03a1-4f78-95d4-a9ff9995d506"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:752px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:60.90%;"><img id="CgW4egjnTePabVYQHuUL5" name="image (84)" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/CgW4egjnTePabVYQHuUL5.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="752" height="458" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-32346dd2-f011-47ea-8438-08f481212ef7">The reports started rolling in quickly, with more than 4,000 reports popping in on Downdetector. This is a lot of reports, so we're quite confident that something is wrong with Spotify, though we're digging through X and other networks to learn more about which platforms are having the most issues.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>