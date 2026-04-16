<a id="elk-20924593-9441-4757-acdc-60ccf7d02c74"></a><h2 id="the-spike-is-spiking-2">The spike is spiking</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-13e545b5-8163-4254-934a-0a5858b0460b"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2468px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:47.00%;"><img id="ti72c2FcVNP99mUiuPiKRM" name="Screenshot 2026-04-16 at 9.37.16&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ti72c2FcVNP99mUiuPiKRM.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2468" height="1160" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-f9ea27e2-14a2-4121-a151-5092e601a1e4">While reports for Bluesky have risen and fallen all throughout the morning, it jumped to a much higher number at around 2,700 and then quickly dropped to 1,200. While it's lower than the peak, that's still a large number of reports and is definityely enough to think that something pretty serious is impacting Bluesky.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>