<a id="elk-dc37846a-c92f-47d1-81e0-e0ac5d549de8"></a><h2 id="outage-climbs-to-nearly-3-000-reports-within-the-hour-2">Outage climbs to nearly 3,000 reports within the hour</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-44583eed-2576-4dea-823d-ee26621e8265"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:923px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:50.92%;"><img id="EmUQbQa3QwRM5v67CvTcYG" name="Claude outage" alt="Claude AI downdetector chart." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/EmUQbQa3QwRM5v67CvTcYG.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="923" height="470" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-662a9998-f3cb-4ff5-90f5-7d28300fa14a">In just a span of an hour, there have been nearly 3,000 reports on Downdetector about disruptions with Anthropic's Claude AI. Users report that the service is inaccessible. However, there's no exact culprit to what kicked off this latest outage.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>