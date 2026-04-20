<a id="elk-34659350-7998-456b-9964-6686fc8feaad"></a><h2 id="spiking-and-then-dropping-2">Spiking and then dropping</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-c7484e0a-5a5c-4956-b062-8c6bd8b7813a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2694px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:37.34%;"><img id="oqKjhb7ymKfTEChoh3kJS6" name="Screenshot 2026-04-20 at 11.24.47&#8239;AM" alt="Downdetector reports" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/oqKjhb7ymKfTEChoh3kJS6.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2694" height="1006" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-05182c98-8499-4252-9d1c-c204b2a94a43">The outage reports on Downdetector shot up quickly but they seem to have dropped a bit since the initial outage.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>