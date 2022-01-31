LIVE: Sony buys Bungie for $3.6 billion in groundbreaking deal

Refresh

Bungie explained the details of the Sony acquisition on its official website:

"In [Sony Interactive Entertainment], we have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie's heart," the post reads.

Bungie will technically belong to Sony, and its PlayStation Studios brand. However, the company may not be as beholden to the PlayStation platform as other first-party Sony developers.

"We remain in charge of our destiny," the post continues, with a link to a Destiny 2 FAQ. "We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play."

The subtext here seems pretty easy to parse: Destiny 2 is a multiplatform game, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. It won't suddenly become a PlayStation exclusive, and fans who own the online shooter for Xbox and PC will still be able to cross-play along with their friends and rivals.

Otherwise, the post contains pretty typical acquisition language, including a short retrospective of Bungie, some words of thanks for the fans, and a little praise for Sony. Bungie also reiterates that it's currently hiring new talent; one imagines the company will shortly have plenty of money to do so.

