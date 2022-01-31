Live
LIVE: Sony buys Bungie for $3.6 billion in groundbreaking deal
Destiny developer Bungie will now be under the PlayStation umbrella
By Marshall Honorof published
Sony has acquired Bungie, the fan-favorite developer behind the Destiny series and the first few Halo games. Sony spent a reported $3.6 billion on the acquisition, and This deal comes shortly after Take Two's $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga, and Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, making January 2022 an undeniably interesting time to be a gamer — or an investor in the gaming sphere.
This story is developing, and we will post more information as we learn it. In the meantime, check Bungie's official website for an announcement entitled "Bungie Joins Sony Interactive Entertainment." All the salient details are there.
Stay tuned for updates below.
Bungie explained the details of the Sony acquisition on its official website:
"In [Sony Interactive Entertainment], we have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie's heart," the post reads.
Bungie will technically belong to Sony, and its PlayStation Studios brand. However, the company may not be as beholden to the PlayStation platform as other first-party Sony developers.
"We remain in charge of our destiny," the post continues, with a link to a Destiny 2 FAQ. "We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play."
The subtext here seems pretty easy to parse: Destiny 2 is a multiplatform game, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. It won't suddenly become a PlayStation exclusive, and fans who own the online shooter for Xbox and PC will still be able to cross-play along with their friends and rivals.
Otherwise, the post contains pretty typical acquisition language, including a short retrospective of Bungie, some words of thanks for the fans, and a little praise for Sony. Bungie also reiterates that it's currently hiring new talent; one imagines the company will shortly have plenty of money to do so.
In brief: Sony has acquired Bungie. The deal cost $3.6 billion. Bungie has no immediate plans to change how it operates Destiny 2. We'll take a deeper dive into this news shortly.
GamesIndustry.biz was the first major publication to report about the Sony/Bungie acquisition. If you want to learn more about the business details surrounding the deal, including the price (which Bungie's official website does not mention), it's a good place to start.
