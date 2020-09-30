Live
Google Pixel 5 event live blog: All the big news as it happens
Get ready for Pixel 5, Google Chromecast, Nest and more
It's finally time to see the Google Pixel 5 in the flesh — and the new phone won't be coming alone. Kicking off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, today's "Launch Night in with Google" event will be the big coming out party for Google's latest handsets, as well as some exciting new Chromecast and Nest products.
The stars of the show will likely be the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G; the former is expected to be a $699 flagship with modest specs for an affordable price, while the latter will bring 5G support to Google's cheapest phone. We also expect to see the oft-leaked Chromecast with Google TV, a supercharged new version of Google's streaming dongle that has Android TV support and its own remote. Also keep an eye out for the new Nest Speaker, a slick smart speaker set to challenge the new Amazon Echo.
We'll be reporting on all the big announcements from Launch Night in with Google right here, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the latest updates.
It just wouldn't be a big event day without a flurry of last-minute leaks. A new set of Google Pixel 5 photos were just revealed hours before launch, confirming the phone's final design and camera array while showing off how the handset will look in the wild.
Meanwhile, the new Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Speaker are perhaps Google's worst-kept secrets, as they've gone on sale in select stores days before their official unveiling.
Prominent leaker Evan Blass also has his own Pixel 5 renders to share, painting a near-final picture of Google's new phone.
