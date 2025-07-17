Whirlpool just launched the most inclusive dishwasher on the market thanks to this genius new feature

We all want to make light work of household chores, and having one of the best dishwashers can take the manual labor out of washing up.

But while loading and unloading a dishwasher may seem an easy enough task to do, it can be a daily challenge for those with disabilities.

Which is why appliance brand Whirlpool has launched its Spin&Load Rack to include and support those who have restricted mobility.

Whirlpool’s Spin&Load Rack functionality

Whirlpool Spin&Load dish rack (Image credit: Whirlpool)

This clever new feature is designed to be more user-friendly by spinning 360 degrees to allow complete access to all parts of the lower-level rack more comfortably.

In addition, Whirlpool’s Spin&Load Rack is far easier to use, eliminating the need for users to reposition themselves to easily load and unload their dishes.

This innovative, Spin&Load bottom rack design has thoroughly considered user accessibility and set a benchmark for all dishwashers on the market.

“The Spin&Load Rack is a great example of Whirlpool brand's commitment to human-centered innovation and inclusive design that empowers families to accomplish the chores on their to-do list," said April Taylor, associate brand manager at Whirlpool.

"It's important to us that we invest in creating inclusive and diverse products that empower all of our consumers and make a positive difference in their lives."

Whirlpool's Spin&Load Rack is easy to install and can easily fit all 24" Whirlpool Corporation dishwashers, including Amana, JennAir, KitchenAid, and Maytag brands.

According to U.S Census Data, one in four U.S. households includes at least one family member with a disability, which is why there is a great need for such accessible kitchen appliances. Not only will it make basic household tasks less of a chore, but it will also empower those with disabilities.

Where to buy Whirlpool's Spin&Load rack?

Whirlpool’s Spin&Load Rack is available for $149.99 at Whirlpool.com/kitchen.

The full list of compatible models can be found on Whirlpool.com.

