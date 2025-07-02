This automated ironing device makes it a breeze to get wrinkle-free clothes — it does it in under 60 seconds

Forget the usual ironing slog and meet Einsen — a new automated ironing device that its designers claim is a world first. What’s more, it doesn’t just leave your clothes wrinkle-free in 60 seconds, it steams and sanitizes them at the same time for a professional finish.

And right now the Einsen automated iron is available via Kickstarter for $1,199, with a 40% super early bird reduction. It could be the personal ironing assistant you’ve been looking for.

Einsen Automated Iron: was $1,999 now $1,199 at kickstarter.com Iron your clothes automatically and have them ready to wear in 60 seconds using the Einsen. It simultaneously steams and presses your garments using intelligent design to save you time and effort. The sleek appliance is similar in size to a home printer and eliminates the need for a conventional iron and ironing board.

Ironing gets smart

Think about it: no more fighting with a fold-up ironing board each morning, or dreading tackling the ironing pile that never goes down. The Einsen brings smart tech to a household chore that has remained unchanged for years.

Joss Charpenay, CEO and Founder of Einsen, says, “People invest in smart homes, smart kitchens — even smart toothbrushes — but they’re still stuck ironing by hand.”

Einsen breaks the mold, with Charpenay adding, “We built Einsen to eliminate every pain point. From its dynamic pressure control to its one-minute cycle, everything is engineered to make ironing effortless, fast, and even enjoyable.”

This smart countertop appliance is all thanks to a team of engineers with backgrounds in mechanical engineering and fluid dynamics. They’ve combined patented 3D ironing technology, superheated steam and dynamic pressure control to design an automated iron that has your item ready to wear in one minute, a big reduction in the normal three minutes it takes to iron a item. Forget ironing boards, folding arms, or manual steps.

What's more, the Einsen is about the size of a home printer, and while it takes up countertop space, you'll no longer need to store a conventional iron or bulky ironing board.

How does the Einsen work?

(Image credit: Einsen)

Although the Einsen is automatic, you do need to get everything started. Place your garment on the included hanger and the Einsen’s smart control system takes over. It automatically feeds the item into the chamber, then handles steaming, pressing, and wrinkle removal, eliminating the need for manual repositioning or adjustments.

You can also control it through the Einsen App, and select the fabric type, garment size and your preferred mode.

3D ironing technology

Its intelligent 3D ironing technology uses multiple plates positioned at varying levels inside the machine to adapt to each garment, with Einsen stating, “The architecture transforms the natural 3D shape of garments into a pressable format, allowing Einsen to treat every surface simultaneously.”

Superheated steam

It also utilizes superheated steam up to 392°F (200°C), but unlike ordinary steamers, its dry steam allows for multi-layer penetration, releasing wrinkles in the garment without leaving it damp.

Precision pressure



To achieve a professional-level finish, the Einsen has a spring-mounted pressing system that adapts pressure in real-time. This is designed to give a professional-level press across the whole item.

(Image credit: Einsen)

Fabric

The Einsen is also able to interpret garment data thanks to an onboard chipset. Interpreting garment type, size, and fabric, it calibrated the steam temperature, applied pressure, feed speed, and steam duration for each garment, without causing heat damage.

The automated iron can handle clothes from XXS to XXL, including a whole range of items from shirts to underpants (for those who like pressed smalls). Plus, it can also handle pillowcases, scarves, and lightweight linens. And you don’t need to worry about the range of fabric types, as it can deal with cotton, linen, polyester, wool, denim, and rayon.

Three modes



There are also three modes to choose from, including hygiene, eco, and refresh.Hygiene mode is designed to eliminate bacteria, fungi, and viruses using chemical-free superheated steam. Eisen says it’s suitable for uniforms and frequently used garments.

The eco mode performs as you would expect and prioritizes energy efficiency, with reduced thermal and water output. While refresh mode neutralizes odors and restores freshness — allowing you to freshen clothes that aren’t quite ready for a wash.