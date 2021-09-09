Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream will feature two of the Premier League's top teams, both bidding to move into the top four with a win at the King Power Stadium.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This is a far bigger game these days than would have been the case a few years ago: Man City are the current Premier League champions and favorites, but Leicester regularly challenge for the Champions League places and won the title in 2016. This is a meeting of equals (or close to it).

As if to prove that, it was Leicester who came out on top in the season-opening FA Community Shield final a few weeks ago. That said, Man City have displayed their awesome spending power over the summer, with the arrival of £100m man Jack Grealish in particular catching the eye.

And after a disappointing loss to Tottenham in their first game, they've looked back to their best in dispatching Norwich City and Arsenal 5-0 in successive weeks. They face a few selection dilemmas here, though, with goalkeepers Ederson and Zack Steffen both unlikely to play, meaning third-choice keeper Scott Carson will probably be between the sticks.

Gabriel Jesus is another likely absentee, but on the plus side both Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne are expected to return.

Leicester also have two wins and one defeat behind them, but have yet to truly fire. They were fortunate to beat Norwich 2-1, and were thumped 4-1 by West Ham, thanks in no small part to Ayoze Perez's red card.

Brendan Rodgers will be missing a few players for this game too, with Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira and Nampalys Mendy all injured and Perez still suspended. Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans could all return though, as the Foxes' defensive crisis finally starts to ease.

Will we get a repeat of the Community Shield result or will Man City reassert their supremacy? Find out by watching a Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream — and don't forget to bookmark our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for info on every game this season.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads. The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

Leicester City vs Manchester City kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but unfortunately it won't be shown live on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon Prime, the usual homes of Premier League soccer. Highlights will, as always, be on Match of the Day on BBC1 though.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leicester City vs Manchester City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leicester City vs Manchester City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.