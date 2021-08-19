Leeds United vs Everton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leeds United vs Everton live stream will see Leeds attempt to put the memories of a disastrous opening day defeat behind them against an Everton side who got their season off to a strong start.

The match will also be the first game at Elland Road with a capacity crowd since March 2020. Expect the notoriously passionate Leeds fans to put on a real display that they will hope will cheer their side onto a much-needed victory.

Leeds United vs Everton live stream, date, time, channels The Leeds United vs Everton live stream takes place on Saturday (August 21).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock Premium

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After a 16-year absence, last season saw Leeds United return to the top-flight of English football, and the side did extremely well, finishing in 9th place. Under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, the squad has been transformed into a relentlessly well-drilled machine capable of giving any side a game.

However, the Whites got their season off to a poor start last weekend with a 5-1 defeat at the hands of old rivals Manchester United. Bielsa and his players will be desperate to put that right here. Midfield stalwart Kalvin Phillips didn't get onto the pitch at Old Trafford, but could come back into the fold here to give Leeds some much-needed energy in the center of the park.

Everton, on the other hand, enjoyed a much more successful first game of the season, winning 3-1 at home against Southampton. New manager Rafael Benítez was a controversial appointment, due to his Liverpool connections, but if he can keep producing results he'll surely win over the Goodison faithful in no time.

Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both got off the mark last weekend and will be hungry for more goals against a Leeds backline that can be a tad leaky. Expect Everton to stay compact in an effort to frustrate their opponents and prevent Leeds from dominating possession.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

To find out who comes out on top make sure to tune into a Leeds United vs Everton live stream using our guide below. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Leeds United vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Leeds United vs Everton live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leeds United vs Everton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Leeds United vs Everton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.