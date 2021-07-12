LeBron James coming to Fortnite just in time for Space Jam: A New Legacy

On the heels of making his multimedia jump in Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James, the four-time NBA champion, will soon have his avatar be playable in Fortnite. The new avatar is set to launch on July 14.

The skin pays homage to the mythology surround James, sometimes referred to as King James. The avatar will come in three variants.

One will be James in a black suit, with a golden crown floating atop his head. The second will have him in his new Tune Squad livery, just in time for the upcoming Space Jam movie, which hits theaters on July 16. And the third skin has him wearing shorts and a taco t-shirt, a callback to his Taco Tuesday Instagram posts which went viral a few years back.

Coincidentally, James tried to copyright the term Taco Tuesday, which the U.S. Copyright and Trademark Office turned down. But at least he gets this cool shirt.

Along with the new skins, Fortnite will also showcase the Nike LeBron 19 sneakers, in either leopard print, Tune Squad or what looks to be a Christmas tree.

Along with the new skins will come some additional accessories and weapons. These include the Lion Pickaxe, the Wingspan Glider, and James' on-court celebration, The Silencer.

It will also be possible to augment the amount of gold on James during character customization, giving players 20 variants in total.

The most striking suit is King's Back Bling. Not only does it have a floating gold crown, but two glowing golden lion shoulder pads that look rather imposing.

All skins will go on sale in the Fortnite Shop on Wednesday, July 14 at 8pm ET. A price was not given, but considering past skins from the Fortnite Icon series cost 1,500-2,000 V-bucks, or $15-20, it's likely James' skin will be at the higher end of that price structure.