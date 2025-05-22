Nike announces price hikes on shoes and apparel — what you need to know

Starting in June, Nike is planning to increases prices on some of its sneakers and apparel, a growing trend among fitness clothing makers.

While Nike isn't openly blaming President Trump's global tariffs, the company did say it regularly makes "price adjustments."

As the BBC reports, in March, Nike said, "We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning."

Most of Nike's products are produced in Asia, especially in Vietnam and Cambodia. While not hit with the 145% tariff that China faced earlier this year, those countries also faced stiff tariffs of between 32% and 54%.

Even with the recent pause of Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs for 90 days, there is still a base 10% tax against most of the globe.

In March, it was reported that the company was "navigating through several external factors that create uncertainty in the current operating environment" including tariffs.

Tariffs by another word

During the March call Nike CFO Matt Friend said the company raising prices was "the impact of this uncertainty and other macro factors on consumer confidence."

While Nike isn't openly blaming tariffs for price increases, it may be because it doesn't want to get on President Trump's radar.

This past weekend, Trump took to the conservative social media platform Truth Social to excoriate Walmart for admitting that price increases are due to the tariffs.

"Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected," his post read. It added that the company should "EAT THE TARIFFS."

What are the new prices?

Starting June 1, Nike shoes that cost more than $100 will see prices rise as much as $10. Clothing and equipment will go up between $2 and $10.

According to the BBC, shoes like the Air Force 1s and shoes that are under $100, will not get retain their current prices. Children's products and Jordan-branded clothing and accessories are also exempt.