Leaked iPhone 13 mini renders show off a brand new camera module

Leaked iPhone 13 mini CAD renders could reveal a design change in the next iPhone’s camera module. It’s not a huge difference from what we’ve seen, but it’s more than enough to make the device stand out.

The renders themselves come from Chinese social network Weibo (via MyFixGuide ). While the basic shape of the iPhone 13 mini looks to be the same as the iPhone 12 mini, Apple has shifted the camera lenses around a little bit.

(Image credit: Weibo/MyFixGuide)

We also don’t get to see the front of the phone and figure out how big the notch is. But multiple leaks have suggested that the iPhone 13’s notch will be noticeably smaller this year.

The renders do give us a very good look at the back of the phone, however. You can clearly see the camera lenses have been moved into a more diagonal position, rather than the vertical array that we got last year. It looks a little bit neater from what we can see, but it doesn’t seem to leave much space for any extra components.

We’re totally expecting the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to come with a third camera lens, much like last year. But, assuming it adopts this same design, it doesn’t leave much room for any additional sensors. The iPhone 12 Pro Max came with a LiDAR sensor after all, a component that’s rumored to be coming to other iPhone 13 models later this year.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's LiDAR sensors aren't the biggest thing in the world, but it may be a struggle to fit it into the redesigned module alongside a third camera lens. Though obviously we won’t know that for sure until we see some convincing renders of other iPhone 13 models. Or when Apple shows us the final design in person, whichever comes first.

It's worth pointing out that LiDAR suspiciously absent from these renders of the iPhone 13 mini. That gives us reason to expect that the smallest 2021 iPhone may not be getting that upgrade after all, assuming the imagery can be trusted.

(Image credit: SvetApple)

CAD renders are one thing, but it’s not the same as seeing an actual visual representation of the iPhone 13 mini.

Thankfully, these renders from Svet Apple show us what we should be expecting from the phone. While based on different leaked information, it still shows off the new diagonal camera lenses seen in the Weibo CAD renders. Plus no mention of any LiDAR sensors.

(Image credit: SvetApple)

It’s a very nice looking design, frankly, and it looks like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are going to be quite impressive looking phones.

We just hope that the iPhone 13 mini can improve upon some of the issues people had with the iPhone 12 mini. Specifically the weak battery life, which was no doubt impacted by the small size of the phone. Small phones don’t have as much space for the battery, and the overall capacity invariably gets slashed as a result.

With the iPhone 13 mini rumored to be coming with the same 5.4-inch screen as the iPhone 12 mini, we just hope Apple has made big improvements on the device’s energy efficiency to keep it going for longer. Especially if you have 5G active.