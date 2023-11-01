Ipswich vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup game online

Top flight takes on promotion flyers in the Ipswich vs Fulham live stream. Both teams will be taking the chance to get into the next round of the Carabao Cup seriously. It should be a proper cup tussle. Read on and we will show you how to watch it from anywhere in the world.

Ipswich vs Fulham live stream date, time, channels The Ipswich vs Fulham live stream takes place today (Nov. 1).

► Time 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. AEDT (Nov. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

Ipswich are flying high, sitting second in the Championship having only lost one match so far. A very organised unit under managerial hot prospect Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys will be hard to break down, and they pose a huge goal threat too. Having knocked Wolves out in the last round of the competition, they will not fear Premier League opponents and will fancy an upset.

Fulham are having a mixed season, currently 14th in the Premier League. While continuing a cup run might help relieve some of the pressure on boss Marco Silva, losing to a Championship side would only add to it. Don't expect too many changes from the side that drew with Brighton at the weekend.

Can Ipswich book a place in the quarters or will Fulham make their quality count? Below is all the information you need on how to watch the Ipswich vs Fulham live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Ipswich vs Fulham live stream anywhere

The Ipswich vs Fulham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN+ or another service and watch the game.

Ipswich vs Fulham live streams by country

How to watch the Ipswich vs Fulham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that the Ipswich vs Fulham will be shown live on ESPN Plus. The streaming platform has been the U.S. home of the Carabao Cup all season — and naturally, it's the best place to watch the final as well.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks by signing up for an annual plan which costs $109.99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available in a bundle alongside Hulu and Disney Plus starting from just $14.99 a month (for an ad-based subscription).

How to watch the Ipswich vs Fulham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Ipswich vs Fulham live stream on DAZN.

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Ipswich vs Fulham in Canada, along with every game from this season's Carabao Cup.

DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

Not only do you get every Carabao Cup game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It's also got the rights to every single NFL game.

DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Ipswich vs Fulham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to tune into this season's Carabao Cup action, but Ipswich vs Fulham hasn't been selected for broadcast, meaning you can't watch it live in the UK.

Unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as beIN Sports or ESPN Plus.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your go-to stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service will allow you to digitally alter your location, allowing you to watch your preferred coverage without a hitch.

How to watch the Ipswich vs Fulham live stream in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show every Carabao Cup game in Australia. The only catch is that Ipswich vs Fulham is set to kick-off at 6:45 a.m. AEDT first thing on Thursday morning.

If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year after you've taken advantage of a FREE 7-day trial.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis.

Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN will sort you out.

How to watch the Ipswich vs Fulham stream in New Zealand

The Ipswich vs Fulham live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup football in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.