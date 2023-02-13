iPhone 15 just tipped to get redesigned camera

We could get a new camera design on the back of the iPhone 15, according to an uncertain tweet from leaker ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab).

SAP claims the next iPhone could have a new style of camera bump. They admit they're not sure though, so take this leak with an extra large pinch of salt for the time being.

Apple's used its current rounded square camera design with its triangle (or diagonal line) of cameras since the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, making the current iPhone 14 series the fourth model to use it. While we quite like the iPhone's design, including the flat sides added by the iPhone 12 series, it makes sense from Apple's previous iPhone redesign timings that it would be considering how to switch up the look of the new iPhones.

Time to ditch the same old patch?

Leaker ShrimpApplePro says to expect a new camera bump for the iPhone 15 series

In the leak, ShrimpApplePro doesn't mention what sort of change they're anticipating for the camera bump. It's possible that it'll only be a subtle tweak like the arrangement of the cameras inside the existing bump shape, or the bump will get larger again, as it has for the past few iPhone generations. But Apple could surprise us with a more drastic redesign.

Maybe we'll see the cameras individually embedded into the phone's back, or arranged vertically, similar to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Or Apple could bring back a classic iPhone design like the pill-shaped camera bump of the iPhone XS.

Other iPhone 15 design rumors

We've heard before that Apple could change more than the camera design of the iPhone 15, with the back potentially curving into the side rails according to one source (and disputed by others). We may also get USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging the phones, and Dynamic Islands on all models, getting rid of the notch for good. The display should remain flat though.

Other rumors suggest even more changes like solid-state buttons, titanium side rails and a new iPhone 15 Ultra model. Whatever we end up getting, it's very likely Apple will keep us waiting for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's official details until September, as usual.

