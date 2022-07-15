New iPhone 14 Pro renders just revealed a stunning notch-less design

Given the leaks so far, we have a very good idea of what the iPhone 14 Pro could look like, but a new set of renders really helps hammer home the refined design.

Coming courtesy of CAD artist Madmix (opens in new tab), these renders are based on what appear to be leaked schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro and provide a full look at how the the dimensions and design of the next-gen iPhone in its actual size. However, you’ll need to first buy the renders and load them up in a compatible design app.

There’s nothing new to see here per se, but the renders do showcase how the display notch of the iPhone 13 Pro could be replaced by a dual punch-hole cutout design; one pill-shaped and the other a familiar circular cutout as seen on some of the best Android phones.

(Image credit: Madmix)

At first I had thought such a design would be ugly, but it’s grown on me and going by these new renders looks less intrusive than the still substantial notch on the 13 Pro; since moving from Android to the iPhone 13 Pro, I’ve grown accustomed to the notch but have yet to properly ignore its intrusive presence.

The pill and punch-hole design looks a lot easier to filter out, though I’d still prefer a single punch-hole camera and for Face ID sensors to be buried underneath the display; we might have to wait a few iPhone generations for that.

(Image credit: Madmix)

Aside from the death of the notch, the rest of the iPhone 14 Pro’s design looks much like that of its predecessor. The flat edges are still present, with the side-mounted volume and power buttons, though I’m hoping they are a little less shiny and fingerprint-sucking than those of the iPhone 13 Pro.

A trio of rear cameras sit in a square module; business as usual but with a tipped 48MP main camera, there’s an upgrade in the cards. Speaking of camera upgrades, the selfie camera is also expected to get a wider aperture and autofocus on the Pro phones as well as on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 4 Max/Plus.

(Image credit: Madmix)

The renders show off what looks distinctly like a Lightning port, which I reckon is a shame as I had hoped Apple would adopt USB-C to not only keep up with the likes of the iPad Air, but also be ready for changes in European Union charging standards.

The rumors have been shifting towards Lightning over USB-C for the iPhone 14, so I’m not hopeful that I’ll get the USB-C iPhone I’ve been waiting for. But these are all based on unconfirmed information, so there’s still hope.

We should expect to get a full look at the iPhone 14 range comes this fall, with September 13 tipped as the iPhone 14 launch date. Given the iPhone 14 range looks set to err on the side of evolution rather than revolution, perhaps it might be worth waiting for the iPhone 15 for more exciting upgrades.

If you are looking to upgrade this year, be sure to check out our iPhone 14 hub and iPhone 14 Pro hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.