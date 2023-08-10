iPhone 14 price drop — what will happen once the iPhone 15 arrives

Smartphones aren't getting any cheaper, which is why it’s worth keeping last year’s models in mind if you’re shopping for a new device. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to be announced next month, with rumors pointing at September 12 for the Apple event. When they do get announced, chances are we’ll also see an iPhone 14 price drop when the iPhone 15 models arrive.

If Apple’s history is any indication, then we’ll most certainly see the same thing happen again. While we’ll undoubtedly get some exciting new features with the iPhone 15, like the arrival of the Dynamic Island and perhaps a periscope telephoto lens with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are people who would much rather prefer the savings they’d get from buying last year’s iPhone 14 models.

At the very least, the iPhone 14 series will be getting iOS 17 — so they’ll be able to experience some of the software’s best features. Paired with the discounts going around for the best iPhone 14 deals, this could be enough to justify sitting out the new iPhone.

How much of a discount will the iPhone 14 get when the iPhone 15 comes out?

(Image credit: Future)

We only need to look at what Apple is currently selling to get an idea on what to expect with an iPhone 14 price drop when the iPhone 15 arrives. Only the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 remain in Apple’s rotation when the iPhone 14 came out last fall, which are priced at $599 and $699 respectively for their base models. In contrast, the iPhone 14 sells for $799, with the “mini” version dropped in favor of the iPhone 14 Plus at $899.

Using this logic, the iPhone 14 would more than likely move down the ladder to that $699 price point when the iPhone 15 arrives. We’re also anticipating the iPhone 14 Plus moving down to $799, seeing that it’ll essentially be replaced by the newer iPhone 15 Plus.

However, if you’re eyeing the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max instead, you might be out of luck because Apple traditionally doesn’t continue to sell its older Pro models. Meaning, you’ll have to look at carriers or other retailers if you want to find discounts on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — which will be replaced by the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Interestingly enough, it looks as though wireless carriers also follow Apple’s strategy with older iPhone models. Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Mint Mobile, and Visible all sell the same models that Apple currently offers. Meaning, you won’t find most of them selling last year’s iPhone 13 Pro series brand new — with Verizon being the exception for selling pre-owned versions of older iPhones like the iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If you’re looking for deals on the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone Pro Max brand new once the iPhone 15 series is released, your best bet is to look at retailers like Amazon, Target or Best Buy.

Plenty of iPhone 14 discounts and deals available right now

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Are you hesitant about buying an iPhone 14 right now knowing that there could be even deeper discounts later on when the iPhone 15 series comes out? Well, it might not be a bad thing buying the iPhone 14 ahead of the iPhone 15’s release because a rumor hints to the possibility of more expensive iPhones.

Specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a price increase as much as $200 over last year’s model due to all the new upgrades it’s expected to get — like a more durable titanium frame, faster USB-C charging, periscope zoom camera, and perhaps a new “state-of-the-art” camera sensor. Many have penned it to be the biggest leap since the iPhone X, which adds credibility to the possibility of a higher price with this model

That’s why it’s worth shopping around right now for the iPhone 14, ahead of the iPhone 15’s anticipated announcement and subsequent release. For example, you can find some generous discounts looking through some of the best iPhone deals around right now. For example, Verizon’s offering the iPhone 14 Plus at $5/month for 36 months online with a new line, while new and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro Max with an eligible trade-in.

iPhone 14 price drop outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing’s certain: the iPhone 14 will definitely be getting the routine discount treatment once Apple releases the new iPhone 15. We also think that Apple will stop selling the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max at that time, since retailers are giving superb incentives on buying them right now — all in the hope of selling out their current stock. It’s also unlikely for Apple to extend the discount to anything more than $100 off its older iPhones once the iPhone 15 series is released, especially when the company saw slumping sales over last year’s critical holiday period.