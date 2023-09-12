iPhone 15 - here are all the iPhones being discontinued by Apple

At Apple's Wonderlust event, the company introduced the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the latter of which features a new 48MP camera and an A17 Pro chip, as well as a new titanium case.

However, the company is also retiring some of its older phones, a few which are relatively new, and a couple others that have hung around for a bit longer. If you're looking for a good deal on a slightly older phone, you may still be able some of these at a discount.

Here's what's going to the great tech heap in the sky:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple's top-of-the-line phone, which was launched just last year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 48MP camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and a large 6.7-inch display. The camera was powered by the A16 Bionic chip, and also introduced the Dynamic Island, a resizable area at the top of the screen that took the place of the notch on previous iPhones.

iPhone 14 Pro

The slightly smaller version of the Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro was also powered by the A16 chip, but has a smaller 6.1-inch display, and lacked the larger battery of the Pro version. As a result, it lasted about three hours less on the Tom's Guide battery test.

iPhone 13 mini

Sadly, this looks like the end of Apple's smartphones for smaller hands. The iPhone 13 mini was atop our list of the best small phones: It had just a 5.4-inch display, yet had the same processor as its contemporaries — an A15 chip, which was the top performer at the time of its launch. It also had two 12MP cameras on the back, which enabled some neat video and photo-capture modes. And, battery life was a reasonable 8:41 for its size.

The iPhone SE 2022 is still sticking around, but that phone has a much more dated design, with thick bezels above and below the screen.

iPhone 12

With the base model iPhone 13 remaining in Apple's lineup — and with a price drop to $599 — there's no more reason to keep the iPhone 12 around anymore as Apple's budget big-screen phone. The iPhone 12 ran the A14 Bionic chip, and had a 6.1-inch, 2532x1170 OLED display. Its battery life wasn't great, though, lasting just 8 hours and 25 minutes on 5G. It was the last of its generation to remain, as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have long since been retired.