iPhone 14 Max could be more difficult to find than other iPhone 14 models

The iPhone 14 Max may be more difficult to find in stock than other next-generation iPhones models come the rumored release of September.

That's because display analyst Ross Young (opens in new tab) has claimed display panel information that gives us a clue at which models Apple will make in the largest quantities and which it will dedicate less production to.

Of the four models we'll apparently be getting, the rumored 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will supposedly be the phone Apple makes fewest of. Young's numbers say that the Max makes up 21% of all iPhone 14 display panels produced, and 19% of those that have been shipped. Perhaps Apple's not expecting this new iPhone type to catch on immediately, although a one-fifth share of the total is still going to mean a large number of phones overall.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has supposedly got the largest share of displays produced/shipped at 29%/28%. As for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, those apparently make up 26% each of the total panels shipped. If these numbers are indeed correct, Apple is likely banking on iPhone fans to opt for the upgrades the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers alongside the large display.

In line with previous rumors, there's no sign of an iPhone 14 mini model in these figures. The iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 12 mini before it, didn't sell that well, so it looks like Apple's accepted it's not worth producing a third iteration. There had been one recent rumor alleging there would be an iPhone 14 mini, but that's since been retracted by the leaker.

Recently, Apple's done well with keeping up with iPhone demand at launch, but with the iPhone 14 series marking several significant changes this year, we may see a surge of customers wanting to get their hands on the latest features. If we do end up seeing iPhone shortages, it seems going for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will give you the best chance of getting one in a timely fashion once iPhone 14 preorders open.

And what are those new features? According to the rumor mill, we should see a new pill-and-punch-hole notch design, an upgraded 48MP main camera and a new always-on display as the big new changes on the Pro models. There are fewer upgrades rumored for the iPhone 14 regular, since it's allegedly not only keeping the classic iPhone notch but also the same chipset as the iPhone 13.

We could see the iPhone 14 launch at an Apple September event in as little as two weeks, according to some sources. Whenever Apple does reveal its latest phone, you can make sure you're ready for the announcements by checking in with our iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 hubs for the latest info.