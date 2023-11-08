iPad Pro 2024 could ditch the 12.9-inch model for an even larger one

The iPad Pro 2024 may herald the end of the current 12.9-inch mini-LED display when it apparently arrives next year. But fear not, as a bigger model is arriving to replace it according to new reports.

TrendForce analysis of future shipments of mini-LED displays claims that the introduction of a new 13-inch iPad Pro in 2024 will mean the 12.9-inch version, which we’ve had in various guises since the iPad Pro first came out in 2015, will be set out to pasture. It’ll be a clean break too according to the analysis, which says the older iPad Pro will not be hanging around as a cheaper option like Apple's iPad 9 did after the launch of the newer iPad 10 last year.

As well as the size increase, the larger iPad Pro's mini-LED display may also be getting an upgrade to OLED, going by earlier rumors. OLED will hopefully mean a brighter display for the iPad Pro, with better colors and lower power consumption to match top-quality Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. There may be an OLED upgrade for the 11-inch model too, which has been stuck with a standard LCD display while the 12.9-inch model moved to mini-LED.

A big year for upgrades

On top of a new screen, the next-gen iPad Pros are also thought to be powered by the Apple M3 chip, newly introduced in the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. The new premium tablets may also be introduced alongside a revamped Magic Keyboard case made of aluminum.

Considering all of these updates together, we are a little concerned that a price hike for the iPad Pro may also be announced next year, making Apple's most expensive iPads even more costly (as some more rumors have hinted). Fortunately, Apple's other iPads, including the iPad Air, iPad mini and basic iPad are tipped to be getting a rework next year too, which will hopefully mean new features for all iPad buyers no matter their budget. Feels like 2024’a going to be an exciting year if you're a tablet fan.