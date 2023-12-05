iOS 17 has a bug that can switch apps while typing — but there’s a workaround

Recently an increasing number of iPhone users reported a persistent iOS 17 bug that occurs while they are typing. The bug causes the app switcher to suddenly appear and move users to another app entirely while they type.

This issue has seen widespread use reporting on both Apple community forums and Reddit. People have complained that they have been kicked out of Messages, Notes and other apps mid-sentence while they were typing. This could be exceptionally jarring while trying to compose emails or notes, especially if there is a rush to get finished.

The app switcher, when it is used intentionally, is the system that allows iPhone users to easily switch between apps on the fly. It is accessed either by swiping up on the screen on FaceID models or pressing the home button twice on older iPhones. When activated, App switcher will let the user see all of the active apps and switch between them with ease without closing any of them, which means they keep running in the background. It makes swapping between apps simpler and means no progress is lost when changing apps.

The bug reportedly happens to affected users when they have been typing quicky on the iOS keyboard. So far the bug has been reported in all versions of iOS 17, including the most recent 17.1.2. There are also reports that some users have returned their iPhones, only for it to occur on the replacement phone. This indicates that Apple is not fully aware of the issue just yet, or has not yet designed a fix to the problem.

The workaround for iOS 17 keyboard bug

There is an apparent workaround that can solve the issue, at least until Apple finds a solution. Supposedly turning off the reachability in the settings menu has stopped the problem from recurring. To do this simply navigate to the settings, then Accessibility. Finally, turn off the Reachability setting. While it is unclear if this workaround will work for everybody, it is the best-known option so far.

Losing Reachability might be a heavy price to pay for some users, however, as it makes using the phone one-handed much simpler. Essentially, Reachability allows the user to move the top of the screen down to the middle, making it easier to change and edit parts without having to scroll.

Apple is known for being quite quick when it comes to addressing software issues and it is likely that they will be able to solve the problem in a short period. We would not be surprised to see a fix appear in iOS 17.2 this month.