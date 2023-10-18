India vs Bangladesh live stream — how to watch Cricket World Cup game online

The 17th match of this world cup, between India and Bangladesh, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, should only go one way based on the sides' respective form so far. But Bangladesh do have an impressive recent record against the Men In Blue. Read on and we'll show you how to watch this enticing match live from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Hosts India were the favorites coming into this world cup, and their performances so far have fully justified this tag. They look the strongest side at the tournament and have won all their three games by comfortable margins, with captain Rohit Sharma leading the way with 271 runs at a strike rate of 141.83. Jasprit Bumrah has lead their attack magnificently with 8 wickets at 11.62 and an economy rate of 3.44.

Bangladesh on the other hand, after beating Afghanistan in their opening match, have lost by wide margins to England and New Zealand. Their captain has also been leading by example, albeit with the ball. He is Bangladesh’s joint highest wicket-taker, with five scalps, and his economy rate of 4.85 is easily the best of his attack.

India have played Bangladesh four times in world cups. Bangladesh won their first encounter but lost the subsequent three. India are up overall in ODIs to the tune of 7 to 31 but three of the Bangladesh wins have come in their past meetings, including at the recent Asia Cup.

This day/night match starts at 2pm IST. Here's everything you need to get India vs Bangladesh live streams and watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live streams for free

How to watch FREE India vs Bangladesh live streams

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 World Cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, games will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports.

It's also worth noting that 18 matches are FREE on 9Now in Australia, including all Aussie games, the semis and the final, but not this one, sadly.

Traveling outside India, Pakistan or Australia? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Indian service, such as Hotstar, you'd select India from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the India vs Bangladesh live stream.

India vs Bangladesh live streams by country

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch India vs Bangladesh on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus has the rights to stream all 48 matches. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $9.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch India vs Bangladesh live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv, with a Sling subscription which costs $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Cricket World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup plus Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch India vs Bangladesh live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch India vs Bangladesh on Fox Sports channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

It's also worth noting that free-to-air Channel 9 and its the 9Now streaming service have the rights to 18 games, including all Australia fixtures, both semis and the final.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2023 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.