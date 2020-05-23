Igloo Memorial Day deal — up to 30% off Igloo coolers

Memorial Day sales are here, and we've got your back for the big BBQ bonanza. This weekend, Igloo is slashing prices on many of its best coolers, including the killer Party Bar ($199, down from $249).

For a limited time, you can save up to 30% off a variety of great coolers directly from the Igloo website. From easy-to-carry portables to heavy-duty rollers, you're sure to find something for your budget and lifestyle.

Igloo Party Bar Liddup 125QT Cooler: was $249 now $199 @ Igloo

Thanks to a massive 125-quart capacity, this cooler will keep the party going from dusk 'til dawn. The removable drink dividers make it easy to organize everything inside, and the LED lights are fashionably functional. Party on, man!View Deal

Igloo is practically a household name when it comes to coolers, and this weekend, they're chilling out across the board with Memorial Day deals on their website (19 different models total.) Here are a few of our favorites:

Party Bar 125 QT Cooler ($199): Do you like to party? So does this cooler. Holding a massive 125 quarts of whatever you can toss into it, the Party Bar's LED lights make it easy to fish around for your favorite soda pop.

BMX 52 QT Cooler ($79): This cooler is built to take some abuse, and you won't be disappointed by its durability (or affordability).

Retro Limited Edition Picnic Basket 25 QT Cooler ($49): They call it retro for a reason, and this cooler should speak to the inner 80s child in all of us. The vibrant colors will catch the attention of your friends in all the best ways, and the picnic basket-style carrying handle makes it easy to carry.

Sportman Backpack Waterproof Cooler ($79): It only holds up to 17 quarts, but the functionality of this rugged cooler-backpack hybrid can't be beat.