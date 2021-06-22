I got this robot vacuum on Prime Day — and it’s too good to pass up

I wasn't planning on buying anything during this year's Amazon Prime Day deals event, but then I saw a deal that was good to pass up. I finally got a robot vacuum — something I've been considering for a few years. And this Eufy Robovac 11s may just be the answer to all my cleaning dreams.

"Set it and forget it" is my ideal when it comes to appliances; it's why my slow cooker is still my favorite kitchen gadget. Robot vacuums fit into that category, since you just plug them in, schedule them and — whoosh — they'll start dusting and busting accordingly. But they can get kind of expensive, and considering I already have a Dyson handheld, felt like an extravagant purchase.

Then, I spied an Prime Day deal putting the Eufy Robovac 11s on sale for just $129.99. That's $90, or 41%, off.

Prime Day Deal Eufy Robovac 11S: was $219 now $129 @ Amazon

The slim, powerful robot vacuum is just 2.85 inches tall, so it easily fits under most furniture. It features multiple cleaning modes, auto-clean scheduling and an 0.6L dustbin.View Deal

I've been thinking about investing in a robot vacuum for years. But I wanted one even more after reading about my colleague Tom Pritchard's experience finally buying a robot vacuum.

"I can’t believe it’s taken me this long to actually buy one," he writes. He recommends getting one if you have the funds.

Well, I do now, thanks to a huge Prime Day discount. But I didn't just randomly buy a robot vacuum because it was on sale. I did some research on the Eufy 11S. It ranks on our list of the best robot vacuums, lauded for its slim profile, which is great for my space, since I have a lot of low furniture.

According to our Eufy Robovac 11S review, “Performance was pretty good for the price, as it picked up nearly 88 percent of all debris; it was less effective with pet hair though.” Luckily, I have no pets. Also, my floors are hardwood or covered with low-pile rugs, so I don't need to worry about the vacuum getting stuck.

The Eufy 11S isn't a "smart" robot vacuum; there is no app to control it or set up a schedule. That gave me pause, but other robot vacuums are more expensive because they are smart. I can still control the Eufy 11S with a remote and it offers auto-cleaning pre-sets. The Robovac also automatically returns to its base when it needs to charge. I'm fine with trading off smartness for price.

Since I've been working from home the past year-plus, one thing I've noticed is how much dust builds up every day. But using the Dyson handheld is such a hassle. Now, I can just set up the Eufy 11S and forget it. It'll keep things clean in-between major vacuuming sessions.

The only remaining question is: What should I name it?

