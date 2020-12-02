Hurry! Xbox Series S in stock at Amazon Germany — and it’s shipping to UK

The Xbox Series S isn’t quite as popular as the more powerful Xbox Series X, but not so much that there’s a surplus of stock right now. Still if you’re lucky you can find them in stock for more than half a second, and we just found someone with consoles to sell.

The Xbox Series S is currently available on backorder at Amazon Germany, who are charging €291 plus postage. And yes they are shipping to the U.K.

Xbox Series S: £285 @ Amazon Germany

Not only does Amazon Germany have the Xbox Series S in stock, it's slightly more expensive than buying it here in the U.K. And yes that includes the cost of shipping. If you need a Series S this is the perfect place to pick one up to get it before the end of the year.View Deal

Shipping costs €6.19, bringing your grand total, with tax, up to €307.21. According to Amazon’s own currency conversion that works out at £284.85, that's £35 more than buying one here, but the difference is these are actually in stock. And it beats paying double the price on eBay. If it makes much difference, once your console arrives Amazon will send you a code to claim 40% off a 3 month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate.

Unfortunately the Xbox Series X is not in stock, so you can’t pick that up. But if you’ve been looking high and low for an Xbox Series S, now is the time to pick one up. The fact that it’s coming from Germany doesn’t matter, since the console itself is region free. The U.K. doesn't have to pay customs duty on products from the EU, so you shouldn’t get any demands for extra money once it arrives in the country.

Of course the console is on backorder, which means you’re going to have to wait until mid-December for it to arrive, but that’s not the end of the world. After all it should still arrive by Christmas, and you won't have to worry about trying to find one elsewhere.

Just remember that the Xbox Series S isn’t as powerful as the Series X, so caps out its resolution support at 1440p rather than 4K. It also doesn’t have a disc drive, so you’re going to be limited to digital purchases and whatever is in the Game Pass library.