Hurry! This MacBook Pro deal takes $450 off Apple's powerful laptop

Apple's MacBook Pros may be pricey, but luckily there are many MacBook Pro deals you can take advantage of — if you know where to look. Best But, for instance, has a massive sale on two of Apple's top-performing laptops.

For a limited time, you can get the 15-inch MacBook Pro 2019 on sale for $1,949.99. That's a whopping $450 off and one of the best MacBook Pro deals we've seen for this model. Meanwhile, if you require more power, Best Buy is also taking up to $200 off the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Even better, you'll get a free year of AppleTV+ with either laptop purchase. Keep in mind that you'll need a myBest Buy account for the latter deal. (It's free to join, just sign up with a valid email address to see your savings).

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): up to $200 off @ Best Buy

The 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it features Apple's new Magic Keyboard. Sign into your myBestBuy account (membership is free) to save from $150 to $200 off. After discount, the base models starts at $2,249 ($150 off). View Deal

Performance-wise, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the most powerful Macs you can get. The 15-inch MacBook Pro on sale packs a 15.4-inch Retina display, 9th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 555X GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In their 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro review, LaptopMag liked its superior speed and sharp, colorful display. Though it lacks Type-A ports, it makes up for it with four speedy Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Simply put, the 2019 MacBook Pro 15-inch is a solid pick if you want a gorgeous performance laptop that lasts for at least 10 hours per charge.

As with most MacBook Pro deals, this offer won't last long. So if you're due for a laptop replacement and want the best there is, don't hesitate to grab this MacBook Pro while it's on sale.