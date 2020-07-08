Hurry! This killer TCL 65-inch 4K TV deal is $300 off right now

The TCL 6 Series 4K QLED Roku TV was already one the best TVs you can get for the price, but thanks to a killer deal at Amazon right now, you can score $300 off the regular price of the 65-inch model.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current set or add a new one in your home, the TCL 6 Series offers most of what you'd get from premium names like Samsung and LG for a fraction of the cost. That's why we'd act on this Amazon deal that drops the price of TCL 6 Series from $1,099 to $799.

TCL 6 Series 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

This 4K TV's QLED panel brings brightness and a lifelike picture to a 65-inch screen, while Roku TV offers access to thousands of streaming channels and content for the entire family.View Deal

In our TCL 6 Series 65-inch Roku TV review, we found it ticks enough premium boxes on the feature list to earn our 4-star recommendation. It manages to deliver excellent picture quality, with brightness and color that rivals more expensive sets.

Plus the rock-solid Roku TV platform, support for Dolby Vision and a slick-looking new brushed-metal design make the 6 Series the TV to beat for anyone looking for a great value. It even offers voice search with a microphone built into the remote.

For sound that can deliver clarity and volume to match the TCL 6 Series excellent 4K display, we'd also recommend checking out our reviews of the best soundbars for a boost. You can score certain models on sale at the moment, too.

