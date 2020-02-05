Hurry! The AirPods Pro just hit lowest price ever on Amazon

If you've been waiting for a good AirPods Pro deal, the time has come. Right now Amazon has the AirPods Pro for $234.98, which matches the all-time low price for Apple's excellent wireless earbuds.

The AirPods Pro has dropped to this price a few times before, but it tends to go back up to the regular retail price quickly. Note that this deal says currently out of stock but Amazon says if you order now it will deliver when available.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234.98 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the ultimate wireless earbuds, offering excelling active noise cancellation. They're also both sweat and water resistant, making them great for working out. Amazon now has them on sale for $234.98, which matches the all-time low price.View Deal

The AirPods Pro lead the wireless earbuds pack because it offers excellent active noise cancellation that blocks most ambient sounds. All you need to do is press and hold on the stem of the earbud to activate noise cancelling.

For those times that you want to hear the world around you, you just long press again on the AirPods Pro and you'll enter Transparency mode. That way you can hold a conversation, hear important announcements while you fly and more without taking off the earbuds.

The AirPods Pro is also a great workout partner. Unlike the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro are both water- and sweat-resistant, so you can easily take them on a run or to they gym and not have to worry about whether these buds will hold up.

Another important difference between the AirPods Pro and the regular AirPods is that you get a personalized fit. The AirPods Pro come with three sets of silicone eartips, and you can a fit test right on your iPhone to determine which tips to use.

The AirPods Pro last 5 hours on a charge, but the included wireless charging case will give you 24 hours of total listening time.

Overall, this is a great AirPods Pro deal, whether you're shopping for yourself or your looking for a great Valentine's Day gift.