Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Buds just crashed to $49 at Walmart

The wireless earbuds market may be fiercely competitive, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds have always stood out. If you’ve been unsure which buds are right for this, then this deal might just make your choice a simple one.

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $49 at Walmart . That’s $81 off the usual price of $130 and one of the best headphone deals we've seen.

If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, look no further. Walmart has knocked 62% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds. For $49 you're getting an excellent set of buds that feature lengthy battery life and strong audio performance. View Deal

It is worth noting that this deal is for the first generation Samsung Galaxy Buds and not one of the newer models. So don’t expect the same level of performance as you’d get with the latest Apple AirPods Pro or the first-in-class Bose QuietComfort Earbuds .

However, those alternatives will cost you at least $100-200 more, so if we’re just comparing these earbuds on a price to quality ratio then this deal cannot be beaten.

When we reviewed the Galaxy Buds upon release in 2019, we were super impressed with the great battery life, comfortable design, and extremely strong audio performance. We went as far as to declare that “the Samsung Galaxy Buds are the truly wireless headphones to beat.”

While Samsung has made some tweaks to the Galaxy Buds over the last two years with the Galaxy Buds Plus , Galaxy Buds Live , and Galaxy Buds Pro , the original Galaxy Buds hold up remarkably well to this day. For less than $50 you’re getting a real bargain.