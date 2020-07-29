HP Envy x360 for $649 is the ultimate back to school laptop deal

Retailers are currently offering some of their best back to school sales. Take, for instance, the Microsoft Store. It's currently offering a killer deal on one of our favorite laptops.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 15t on sale for $649.99 via the MS Store on eBay. Normally priced at $999, that's a total of $350 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this summer.

The configuration on sale is no slouch. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS multitouch LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

This machine is perfect for college students or anyone working from home as it packs a lot of muscle (thanks to that current-gen Core i7 CPU) and generous storage space. It also boasts a razor-thin chassis and a more modern look than the slightly outdated looking MacBook Air.

Chances are this laptop won't be this cheap till Amazon Prime Day, so get this deal while you can.