How to watch World Cup 2022 — live stream every game for free and from anywhere

The FIFA World Cup 2022 live streams are just a couple of weeks away from kick-off. The 21st iteration of the quadrennial tournament will be hosted in Qatar, which has added an element of controversy to the proceedings. Despite this, it will still be the biggest stage in world football, one where heroes are born. And one squad will permanently write their name into the history books.

If you’re already coming down with World Cup fever, then you’re in the right place, because we’re here to show you how to watch live streams of every single World Cup 2022 game. From the group stages all the way to the grand final. And don’t worry if you’re aboard right now — because you can watch the World Cup online from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

World Cup 2022 key fixtures First game (Sunday, Nov. 20):

► Qatar vs Ecuador

• Time — 4 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 21)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Not a single ball has been kicked at the World Cup 2022, and yet there’s already plenty to talk about. Reigning champions France will hope to win back-to-back World Cups, but this feat hasn’t been achieved for six decades. Plus, the Les Bleus will need to compete with pre-tournament favorites Brazil who boast a wealth of talent in their ranks including PSG’s Neymar and Real Madrid’s Vini Jr.

The World Cup is also expected to be the last hurrah for Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi. This will almost certainly be the last major international tournament for either player, and it would be a fitting cap on two remarkable careers if either was able to lift the iconic trophy next month.

England are perhaps the biggest wildcard right now. The Three Lions reached the semi-finals in World Cup 2018 and came runner-ups at Euro 2020, but come into the tournament in wretched form having been relegated from their UEFA Nations League group and have failed to win any of their last six matches. Can Gareth Southgate’s men bring football home?

There’s one thing we know for sure: World Cup 2022 will be filled with drama. And the good news is you can watch it all because every game is being live-streamed somewhere in the world. So read on to find out how and where to watch all of World Cup 2022, wherever you are.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams for FREE

Every single game of World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on free-to-air television in multiple countries, and that’s good news regardless of where you happen to be for the duration of the tournament.

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every game of World Cup 2022 across BBC and ITV. As is traditional, the tournament will be split across both channels with the final airing on both. And you can opt to watch online as well via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) or ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Just note that you will need a valid TV license in order to watch.

The World Cup 2022 will also be free to watch in Australia via SBS (or online on SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab)). In India the tournament will be broadcast on Sports18, but you can also watch for free on the JioCinema app (opens in new tab). Other countries with free-to-air coverage of the World Cup 2022 include Germany (via ZDF (opens in new tab) and ARD (opens in new tab)), France (via TF1 (opens in new tab)), Spain on (via Mediaset (opens in new tab)) and Italy (via RAI (opens in new tab))

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could watch the World Cup without having to sign up long-term.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

If you're not in your home country during the World Cup 2022 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home town — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab); it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub and watch the game.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the World Cup 2022 across the Fox network. The group stage coverage will be split between Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with the knockout rounds airing on Fox. These channels may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), making it a great way to watch the soccer.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including Fox and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can get all the World Cup 2022 games on TSN , as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a World Cup 2022 live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in the UK

Football fans in the UK are very lucky as every single game of World Cup 2022 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The games will be split between BBC and ITV, with online coverage available on the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab).

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch World Cup 2022 for free on SBS. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access World Cup 2022 live streams via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

World Cup 2022: Full fixtures and TV listings

(All times GMT)

Group stage: Nov. 20 - Dec. 2

Sunday, November 20 4 p.m. Qatar vs Ecuador BBC

Monday, November 21 10 a.m. Senegal vs Netherlands ITV 1 p.m. England vs Iran BBC 7 p.m. USA vs Wales ITV

Tuesday, November 22 10 a.m. Argentina vs Saudi Arabia ITV 1 p.m. Denmark vs Tunisia ITV 4 p.m. Mexico vs Poland BBC 7 p.m. France vs Australia BBC

Wednesday, November 23 10 a.m. Morocco vs Croatia ITV 1 p.m. Germany vs Japan ITV 4 p.m. Spain vs Costa Rica ITV 7 p.m. Belgium vs Canada BBC

Thursday, November 24 10 a.m. Switzerland vs Cameroon ITV 1 p.m. Uruguay vs South Korea BBC 4 p.m. Portugal vs Ghana ITV 7 p.m. Brazil vs Serbia BBC

Friday, November 25 10 a.m. Wales vs Iran BBC 1 p.m. Qatar vs Senegal BBC 4 p.m. Netherlands vs Ecuador ITV 7 p.m. England vs USA ITV

Saturday, November 26 10 a.m. Tunisia vs Australia BBC 1 p.m. Poland vs Saudi Arabia ITV 4 p.m. France vs Denmark ITV 7 p.m. Argentina v Mexico ITV

Sunday, November 27 10 a.m. Japan vs Costa Rica ITV 1 p.m. Belgium vs Morocco BBC 4 p.m. Croatia vs Canada BBC 7 p.m. Spain vs Germany BBC

Monday, November 28 10 a.m. Cameroon vs Serbia ITV 1 p.m. South Korea vs Ghana BBC 4 p.m. Brazil vs Switzerland ITV 7 p.m. Portugal vs Uruguay ITV

Tuesday, November 29 3 p.m. Ecuador vs Senegal ITV 3 p.m. Netherlands vs Qatar ITV 7 p.m. Iran vs USA BBC 7 p.m. Wales v England BBC

Wednesday, November 30 3 p.m. Tunisia vs France BBC 3 p.m. Australia vs Denmark BBC 7 p.m. Poland vs Argentina BBC 7 p.m. Saudi Arabia vs Mexico BBC

Thursday, December 1 4 p.m. Canada vs Morocco BBC 4 p.m. Croatia vs Belgium BBC 7 p.m. Japan vs Spain ITV 7 p.m. Costa Rica vs Germany ITV

Friday, December 2 4 p.m. Ghana vs Uruguay BBC 4 p.m. South Korea vs Portugal BBC 7 p.m. Serbia vs Switzerland ITV 7 p.m. Cameroon v Brazil ITV

Round of 16: Dec. 3 - Dec. 6

Saturday, December 3 3 p.m. A1 vs B2 N/A 7 p.m. C1 vs D2 N/A

Sunday, December 4 3 p.m. B1 vs A2 N/A 7 p.m. D1 vs C2 N/A

Monday, December 5 3 p.m. E1 vs F2 N/A 7 p.m. G1 vs H2 N/A

Tuesday, December 6 3 p.m. F1 vs E2 N/A 7 p.m. H1 vs G2 N/A

Quarter-finals: Dec. 9 - Dec. 10

Friday, December 9 3 p.m. Quarter-final 1 N/A 7 p.m. Quarter-final 2 N/A

Saturday, December 10 3 p.m. Quarter-final 3 N/A 7 p.m. Quarter-final 4 N/A

Semi-finals: Dec. 13 - Dec. 14

Tuesday, December 13 7 p.m. Semi-final 1 N/A

Wednesday, December 14 7 p.m. Semi-final 2 N/A

World Cup 2022 finals: Dec. 18

Saturday, December 17 3 p.m. Third-place playoff N/A

Sunday, December 18 3 p.m. World Cup 2022 final BBC/ITV

World Cup 2022 Groups

Where does World Cup 2022 take place?

World Cup 2022 is being hosted in Qatar, and the decision to award the most prestigious soccer tournament on earth to the country has been a controversial one, to say the least. The topic of World Cup 2022 controversies (opens in new tab) now has a dedicated wiki page such is the level of unease surrounding this iteration of the tournament.

The reasons for such a high degree of controversy are numerous and complex. Reports claim (opens in new tab) that migrant construction workers building the infrastructure and stadiums for the World Cup have been subject to unsafe conditions for little, or even no, pay. It’s believed that t housands may have died (opens in new tab) as a result of Qatar’s efforts to rapidly scale up in preparation to host the tournament.

Furthermore, many of Qatar's laws have also come under scrutiny by western countries and groups such as Amnesty International (opens in new tab). These include same-sex relationships being punishable by a prison sentence , as well as the lack of equality for women. The country's strict laws surrounding alcohol consumption is also expected to be cause tension with international fans.

Several national teams including the Australian squad have made statements expressing their disappointment at FIFA’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar. Adding fuel to the fire are the allegations that Qatar’s bid for the World Cup was steeped in bribery and was part of a larger corruption scandal at FIFA (opens in new tab) that broke in 2015.

What stadiums are hosting World Cup 2022 games?

As mentioned, Qatar lacked much of the infrastructure to accommodate a large-scale tournament like the World Cup when it was earmarked as the 2022 host. As a result the has country spent the last 12 years rapidly building enough stadiums to host 64 games over a period of just 29 days.

In fact, just one of the eight stadiums that will host games was already built when the tournament was awarded to Qatar in 2010. The Khalifa International Stadium was built in 1976 but was extensively renovated in 2017.

The centrepiece arena is the Lusail Stadium with a capacity for 80,000 spectators and a state-of-the-art cooling system. It is estimated to have cost $767 million to build. Meanwhile, the opening game of the tournament will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium (and this is also where the hotly-anticipated England vs USA game will be held).

At least fans making the journey to Qatar for the World Cup won't have to travel far once they've arrived as all the stadiums are located within 21 miles of central Doha, Qatar's capital. The full list of World Cup 2022 stadiums is as follows:

Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Stadium 974, Doha

Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Why is World Cup 2022 being held in the winter?

The World Cup is traditional held in the Northern Hemisphere summer months, usually in June and July. However because temperatures in Qatar soar to around 106°F during these months, FIFA deemed a summer tournament not viable.

Instead the World Cup 2022 was moved to November and December. But this has meant that domestic leagues such as the Premier League have been forced to build a lengthy World Cup break into their fixture schedule which has caused some backlash.