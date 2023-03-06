How to watch The Voice 2023 online: Start date and time

Tonight, the big red chairs are turn-turn-turning around again on The Voice season 2023 online. And for Blake Shelton, it'll be the final time he sits in one of those big red chairs. The country singer is leaving The Voice after 12 years serving as coach on NBC's singing competition series.

The Voice 2023 start time, channel The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

Shelton previously announced, "I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

While he will be missed, the show must go on. For his final season, Shelton will be joined by returning coach Kelly Clarkson (for her ninth installment). Making their debuts on the panel are Chance the Rapper and former One Direction star Niall Horan.

As usual, The Voice season 23 starts with blind auditions, with hopefuls singing their hearts. If the coaches want one on their team, they push a button that swivels their big red chairs around to get their first look.

After the blind auditions, Reba McEntire will serve as the mega mentor for the knockout rounds.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Voice season 2023 online. Plus, watch a first look preview below:

How to watch The Voice season 2023 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Voice season 23 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Voice season 2023 online in the US

In the U.S., The Voice season 22 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC (in select cities).

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands.

How to watch The Voice 2023 on Peacock

You can also watch The Voice 2023 episodes the day after their live NBC airing on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBCUniversal's streaming service. To watch the current season, you'll need Peacock Premium (opens in new tab), which has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is $9.99.

You can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium.

How to watch The Voice 2023 in the UK

Bad news for Brits: The Voice season 23 is not currently scheduled to air on any UK channels.

The Voice UK season 12 will premiere sometime in 2023, though an exact date hasn't been announced.

For anyone abroad who wants to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Voice 2023 in Canada

Canadians can tune into The Voice season 23 at the same time as Americans on CTV 2, if they get the channel with their cable package.

How to watch The Voice 2023 in Australia

Unfortunately, Aussies won't get to watch The Voice season 23 on any local channels.

The Voice Australia season 11 aired in spring 2022.

If you want to access your paid streaming services, but they are geo-blocked, check out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).