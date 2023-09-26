How to watch The Masked Singer season 10 online: Release date and time

Do you have the pipes to fool a celebrity panel of judges? It's almost time to watch The Masked Singer season 10 online. And this installment of the Fox singing competition show looks to be one of the hottest yet.

The Masked Singer season 10 start time, channel The Masked Singer season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox (via via Sling or Fubo)

Judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke return alongside host Nick Cannon for this simple yet entertaining show that finds each panelist trying to suss out which celebrity guest is behind each ornate mask.

Season 10 has introduced a slew of changes and surprises to the popular game show, and it's been touting some of the "biggest, can't-miss-unmaskings in the show's history." With pop star Demi Lovato already revealed as a contestant in one of the first episodes, it looks like that's shaping up to be true.

The main format will be largely the same, however. Each episode will feature three contestants, with one singer eliminated mid-show. They'll then watch the other two singers duke it out in a Battle Royale, with the winner moving on to compete in the next episode and the runner-up unmasked for all to see. Season 9's Ding Dong Keep it On Bell also returns, which panelists can use to save their favorite contestants.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Masked Singer season 10. Plus, scroll down for a full list of costumes.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 10 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Masked Singer season 10 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 10 online in the US

In the U.S., The Masked Singer season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Just check to see if those services offer a local Fox affiliate in your area first.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo TV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 170 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Fubo has a seven-day free trial to check out everything it offers.

After airing on Fox, Masked Singer season 10 episodes should be available to stream on Hulu.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 10 in Canada

Canadians can watch The Masked Singer season 10 live at the same time as Americans. The broadcast will be available on on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV mobile app.

Travelers who are in Canada and prefer to use their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 10 in the UK

Bad news for Brits: The Masked Singer season 10 doesn't appear to be airing on any UK channels.

For anyone abroad who wants to use the services they already pay for to watch The Masked Singer season 10, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 10 in Australia

Aussies also seemingly won't be able to find The Masked Singer season 10 on any local channels.

ExpressVPN can help anyone abroad who wants to use the services they already pay for to watch The Masked Singer season 10.

The Masked Singer season 10 costumes

