How to watch Rick and Morty season 4 online: Episode 8 start time, channel and Hulu

Rick and Morty season 4 start time, channel Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8, "The Vat of Acid Episode" starts at at 11:30 p.m. Eastern today (May 17), on Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

This season's remaining schedule is below.

It's almost that time, are you ready to watch Rick and Morty season 4 continue online? Yes, the latest edition of the current season of the manic duo is almost on our TVs. Two weeks ago, the manic duo came back with the rebooted the interdimensional cable, and since then we've wondered how we made it this long.

Now, it's time for episode 8 of Rick and Morty season 4. Titled "The Vat of Acid Episode," and like last week, Adult Swim ain't saying much about what will happen. Except, since this is Rick and Morty, we've got a hunch.

Show co-runner Dan Harmon's Community had The Bottle Episode, and The Vat of Acid Episode sounds like it could be something similar, where the duo get extra meta in a contained environment.

This is the third of five new episodes that arrive to sate fans' needs, after a short hiatus. Or, well, a shorter gap than the one that separated seasons 3 and 4. After these five, get ready for another break, as this season is only 10 episodes long and no season 5 details have been announced ... yet.

At least 60 more episodes are expected in the future, as the contract that showrunners Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland signed was for a total of 70 editions of Rick and Morty.

We may see a long gap before season 5, sadly, as our current quarantines may stifle productions, and Roiland will be very busy working on his new shows Solar Opposites and Gloop World, made for Hulu and Quibi, respectively.

It's the vat of acid episode. New @RickAndMorty on Sunday at 11:30pm ET on #adultswim pic.twitter.com/2f5nmufVl3May 11, 2020

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 4 online with a VPN?

If you're out of town and Rick and Morty isn't available to watch in your current location, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new episode live no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is our top choice. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8 online in the US?

In the U.S., episode 9 of Rick and Morty season 4 airs today (May 18) at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Cartoon Network, during the Adult Swim after-hours block of programming. If you have a Cable TV login, you can watch the new episode on adultswim.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Rick and Morty on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV as Rick and Morty will be free for those signing up for the Happy Hour Across America promotion that opens Sling Blue up from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Hulu with Live TV is our next recommendation, as they've got something none of these other services have: original programming that people love (sorry YouTube TV).

YouTube TV, however offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage, something for the time-shifting crowd who don't need to watch it live. Philo is a less expensive live TV streaming service with unlimited DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

Sling TV : Starting at $30 per month

Starting at $30 per month Fubo TV: Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99

You can watch Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8 online live online on Sling Blue, with Sling TV. Sling Blue also includes Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime.View Deal

How can I watch watch Rick and Morty season 4 online in the UK

This one stings. Channel 4's E4 won't get Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8 until Thursday, May 21 at 10pm local time. That's 4 days after its debut in America. Yanks stuck in the U.K. might want to check out ExpressVPN to stream the mid-season premiere from the service they're already paying for, so they don't have to wait.

How to watch watch Rick and Morty season 4 online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck, as you can watch Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8 at the same time as those in the U.S., 11:30 p.m. Eastern. You're just going to need the STACKTV channel, and fortunately it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is Amazon's ala carte TV channel subscription service, where you can pay for just the channels you want. It's exclusive to Prime members, who also get Amazon's Upload and Fleabag, as well as critically acclaimed movies including The Farewell and Lady Bird.View Deal

Rick and Morty season 4 schedule

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 9 — May 24 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 10 — May 31 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern

How to watch watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4

If you have paid cable, you can catch up on Rick and Morty by logging into Adult Swim's website and using your paid TV username and password. Hulu also has the backlog of the series. Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video, where each season starts at $15.