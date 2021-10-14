How to watch NASA's Lucy asteroid mission launch online

This weekend, we'll watch NASA's Lucy asteroid mission launch to see the start of a new study of the asteroids around Jupiter. Those asteroids, known as Trojans, are said to contain clues about how our solar system was forged. Lucy is NASA's first spacecraft that will study these asteroids.

Approved back in January 2017, Lucy is part of the NASA Discovery program, and named after a female fossil (the Australopithecus afarensis) found in Ethiopia. That fossil — discovered in 1974 — helped us better understand the evolution of man, and some hope or believe that the Trojans adjacent to Jupiter could key us into more details about the early history of life on Earth.

NASA's Lucy asteroid mission launch start time

The launch is scheduled for 5:34 a.m. ET / 2:34 a.m. PT / 10:34 a.m. BST, but coverage starts a bit earlier, on the hour at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. BST.

How to watch NASA's Lucy asteroid mission launch

While news networks may or may not cover the Lucy astroid mission launch, we know NASA will. The free-to-watch NASA TV will have two hours of live coverage of the launch from 5 to 7 a.m. ET, on Saturday, October 16. If you want the launch on your TV, pull up the YouTube app and open the official stream of NASA TV on NASA's YouTube channel.

You can also watch along via the free NASA app (iOS and Google Play) and NASA's social media channels. Our sister site Space.com will also be covering the launch.

Want more? NASA is inviting the public to get more detail about the event by registering (for free) over at Eventbrite. There, you will be provided "access to curated launch resources," and "communications about launch schedule changes" as well as "information about highlighted launch related activities." Basically, if you want all of the data, sign up.

NASA's Lucy asteroid mission schedule

The first of three briefings for the Lucy launch has already taken place, and can be watched on space googlevesaire on YouTube. Today, we will get the science media and engineering media briefings, as listed below, which will also be on NASA TV. Then, on Saturday, the Lucy launch is scheduled to happen at 5:34 a.m. ET.

All times listed below are in Eastern Time (ET).

Wednesday, Oct. 13 @ 1 p.m.: Lucy pre-launch media briefing

Lucy pre-launch media briefing Thursday, Oct. 13 @ 1 p.m.: Lucy science media briefing

Lucy science media briefing Thursday, Oct. 13 @ 3 p.m.: Lucy engineering media briefing

Lucy engineering media briefing Saturday, Oct. 15 @ 5 a.m.: Lucy launch coverage begins

Lucy launch coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 15 @ 5:34 a.m.: Lucy launch takes place

How NASA's Lucy asteroid mission will work

You can see the Trojan asteroids in the arc of Jupiter's orbit in this illustration. (Image credit: NASA via YouTube)

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, described Lucy's importance as the ability to examine "millions of pieces" that we haven't observed, at the NASA pre-launch media briefing. At that same briefing, Dr. Hal Levinson (Lucy's principal investigator) of the Southwest Research Institute explained that the Trojan asteroids lead or follow Jupiter in its orbit.

Lucy won't be approaching the Trojans directly, but will instead be using amazing trajectories. Lucy first has a one-year orbit around Earth, and will then use a series of Earth-gravity assists to change its orbit. Lucy will then soar to the Trojans with these gravity assists.

(Image credit: NASA via YouTube)

We will see Lucy's launch on Saturday, but Lucy's mission is not a short one. As Dr. Levinson explained, the final analysis of the asteroids will take place in 2033.