San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic live stream: How to watch Final Four online

When we watch the San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic live stream on Saturday, we'll learn if a great offense is enough to stop an elite defense ... or is it the other way around? Either way, with one of the best cable TV alternatives or the right streaming service, you can watch it (and the championship game) live — and for free.

San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic date, time Date: Saturday (April 1)

Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. Friday AEDT

Channels: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Fubo and Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

No. 5-seeded San Diego State made it to the Final Four round of March Madness live streams by doing something three other teams did: knocking out a No. 1-seeded team. Yes, the madness is particularly strong this March, and the Aztecs' path was through the overall top-seeded Alabama, in a seven-point win last Friday.

As for the No.9-ranked Florida Atlantic (aka FAU), the Owls' most Elite Eight action saw them upset the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats, 79-76.

SD State (-150) are the moneyline favorites according to DraftKings (opens in new tab), so you'd need to bet $150 to win $100. FAU +(130) is only a slight underdog. Why is that?

Well, for as strong as FAU guard Johnell Davis' shooting is (17.2 points and 7.8 boards average during the tournament), SD State offers a smothering defense. And, yes, you don't beat No. 1-ranked Alabama and not become a favorite.

Here's everything you need to know to watch San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic online, and we've also got the UConn vs Miami live stream details.

How to watch San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if you're having trouble finding CBS where ever you've gone, you can still follow the San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic live streams. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic live streams in the US

In the U.S., San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic is on CBS. And by picking the best March Madness TV sales and the right affordable live TV streaming services, you'll be finish watching the whole tournament without breaking the bank.

You can follow CBS all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $73, respectively.

If you get Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month (opens in new tab)), you can get your local CBS affiliate there. And, you don't need to pay, because there's a 30-day Paramount Plus free trial when you use the code 'PICARD'.

Sports-focused streamer Fubo, which starts at $75 per month (opens in new tab), also has CBS affiliates.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) if you use the code 'PICARD' so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch SDS vs FAU live streams in Canada

San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic live streams will be on TSN3, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Those visiting the great white north and needing a way to watch on the services they pay for should take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) for a spin.

How to watch March Madness live streams in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live with the ESPN Player (£9.99 per month / £69.99 per year) and see action on on BT Sport (opens in new tab), where ESPNHD will feature everything from Selection Sunday to the games.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. Right now, you can get BT Sport for £18 per month, and get each and every channel it includes, plus Eurosport and Discovery Plus.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29.99), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch March Madness live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If you want the full American channel broadcasts, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).