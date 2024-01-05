How to watch Golden Globes 2024 online: Start time, channel and more

Looking to watch the Golden Globes 2024 online this year? Well, things are a bit different than normal, so you came to the right place. After being at NBC for ages, the popular awards show is going to be on CBS — and streaming on Paramount Plus.

Golden Globes 2024 details The Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony airs on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS via Fubo or streaming on Paramount Plus.

The 81st Golden Globes honor a host of nominees from the year's best movies and television shows. This year even adds a stand-up comedy special category, that's largely dominated by Netflix.

Nominees for the top awards for movies include "Barbie", "Oppenheimer", "Killers of the Flower Moon" and more. Nominees for the top awards for TV shows include "Succession", "The Bear", "Only Murders in the Building" and more. Don't be surprised if "Succession" dominates in its final appearance at the Golden Globes.

It's been rough times for the awards show in recent years. In 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under intense scrutiny after a report in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the group had no Black members and that some members had potential conflicts of interest. NBC canceled the 2022 broadcast, so the HFPA held a private event. Last year, the Golden Globes came back to NBC for what may have been the last time, as this year they have a new home in CBS and Paramount Plus.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globes 2024 online, including a list of the nominations in top categories.

How to watch Golden Globes 2024 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Golden Globes 2024 if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching the broadcast using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity of use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Golden Globes 2024 online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the Golden Globes 2024 awards ceremony on Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. The ceremony will also stream on Paramount Plus.

CBS is a broadcast network that is available for free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the Golden Globes on several live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV. Of these, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo is another great choice for cord-cutters. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network.

Paramount Plus starts at $5.99 per month and gives you a way to stream the Golden Globes without cable. Plus you get a deep offering of live news and sports, original TV shows and recently released movies. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for an additional $6 a month.

How to watch Golden Globes 2024 in Canada

Canadians can also watch the Golden Globes 2024 live. Rogers offers the awards show broadcast through its Citytv network and can be accessed through traditional cable, Citytv's website or Citytv+ on Prime Video for $4.99 a month.

If you have a Paramount Plus account and want to stream the Golden Globes in Canada, you may need help getting access from ExpressVPN.

How to watch Golden Globes 2024 in the UK

Unfortunately, the Golden Globes 2024 won't be available to U.K. viewers according to a Paramount Plus spokesperson (h/t RadioTimes).

But if you're a traveler who wants to watch the U.S.-based Paramount Plus account you already pay for, you can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 in Australia

Despite the change of network in America, Aussies can watch the 2024 Golden Globes in the same place they watched the 2023 awards — Stan.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

Travelers who want to use their paid streaming services can get around geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN.

Golden Globes 2024 nominees

Here are the 2024 Golden Globe nominees in the top film and television categories:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"Anatomy of a Fall" (Buy or rent from Amazon)

"Killers of the Flower Moon" (Buy or rent from Amazon)

"Maestro" (Stream on Netflix)

"Oppenheimer" (Buy or rent from Amazon)

"Past Lives" (Buy or rent from Amazon)

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

"Air" (Stream on Prime Video)

"American Fiction"

"Barbie" (Stream on Max)

"The Holdovers" (Stream on Peacock)

"May December" (Stream on Netflix)

"Poor Things"

Best Television Series - Drama

"1923" (Stream on Paramount Plus)

"The Crown" (Stream on Netflix)

"The Diplomat" (Stream on Netflix)

"The Last of Us" (Stream on Max)

"The Morning Show" (Stream on Apple TV Plus)

"Succession" (Stream on Max)

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary" (Stream on Max and Hulu)

"Barry" (Stream on Max)

"The Bear" (Stream on Hulu)

"Jury Duty" (Stream on Freevee)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Stream on Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Stream on Apple TV Plus)

For the full list of nominees, check out the full list and where to stream them.

Golden Globes 2024 presenters

We don't know who is presenting which awards, but thanks to Deadline we do have a list of presenters. Here's who you can expect to hand out a statuette at the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony.

Amanda Seyfried

America Ferrera

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Annette Bening

Ben Affleck

Daniel Kaluuya

Don Cheadle

Dua Lipa

Elizabeth Banks

Florence Pugh

Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Macht

George Lopez

Hailee Steinfeld

Hunter Schafer

Issa Rae

Jared Leto

Jodie Foster

Jon Batiste

Jonathan Bailey

Julia Garner

Justin Hartley

Kate Beckinsale

Keri Russell

Kevin Costner

Mark Hamill

Matt Damon

Michelle Yeoh

Naomi Watts

Oprah Winfrey

Orlando Bloom

Patrick J. Adams

Ray Romano

Rose McIver

Shameik Moore

Simu Liu

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Will Ferrell.