It's almost time to watch the Golden Globes 2023 online to see the awards show return to NBC after a year off. The 2022 ceremony was not broadcast due to various controversies, including the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Golden Globes 2023 details The Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony airs Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC (via (opens in new tab)Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)) or via Peacock (opens in new tab).

The 80th Golden Globes honor the year's outstanding movies and television shows. Nominees for the top categories in film include Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick.

Nominees for the top categories in TV include Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon and Wednesday.

In 2021, the HFPA came under intense scrutiny after a report in the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab) revealed that the group has no Black members and that some members had potential conflicts of interests. NBC canceled the 2022 broadcast, so the HFPA held a private event.

Now, the Golden Globes are fully back, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael set to host. Celebrities who are expected to attend include Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Chastain, Ana de Armas, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler and Michelle Williams.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globes 2023 online. Plus, scroll down for a list of the nominations in top categories.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Golden Globes 2023 if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching the broadcast using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony Tuesday (January 10) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The ceremony will also stream on Peacock.

NBC is a broadcast network that is available for free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the Golden Globes on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these, we recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 in Canada

In the past, Canadians have been able to watch the Golden Globes on the same day and time as Americans on CTV. However, the 2023 broadcast is not currently on CTV's schedule.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 in the UK

With the time difference, the ceremony will start at 1 a.m. GMT.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the 2023 Golden Globes on Stan (opens in new tab). Previously, the awards show aired on a cable channel, but Stan acquired the exclusive broadcast rights in Australia.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

Golden Globes 2023 nominees

Here are the 2023 Golden Globe nominees in the top film and television categories:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Television Series - Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

For the full list of nominees, go to the official Golden Globes website (opens in new tab).

Golden Globes 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award

This year, Eddie Murphy is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which honors people who have made a significant mark in the film industry.

Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award, given for outstanding and lasting contributions to television on or off the screen.