GPT-5 could be OpenAI’s most powerful model yet — here’s what early testing reveals

News
By published

Early reports suggest it’s smarter, faster and better at coding

OpenAI logo with robotic human head
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The next major language model for ChatGPT may be closer than we think, and early feedback suggests GPT-5 could be a serious upgrade.

According to a new report from The Information, someone who’s tested the unreleased model described it as a significant step forward in performance.

While OpenAI hasn’t confirmed when GPT-5 will launch inside ChatGPT or its API platform, CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged using the model and enjoying the experience.

That alone hints that OpenAI is preparing to roll out a more powerful assistant; one designed to improve in areas where earlier versions have started to plateau.

What makes GPT-5 different?

ChatGPT running on an iPhone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The report suggests GPT-5 blends OpenAI’s traditional GPT architecture with elements from its reasoning-focused “o” models.

That would give it the flexibility to adjust how much effort it puts into different tasks, doing quick work on easy queries, but applying deeper reasoning to complex problems.

This approach mirrors Anthropic’s Claude models, which already let users fine-tune how much “thinking” the model does.

In GPT-5’s case, this could mean faster responses when you’re asking something simple, and more thoughtful output for challenges like debugging code or solving abstract math problems.

Major improvements in coding and reasoning

A person typing on a computer, lit up by the screen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of GPT-5’s biggest reported strengths is software engineering. According to The Information, the model handles both academic coding challenges and real-world tasks, such as editing complex, outdated codebases, more effectively than previous GPT versions.

That could make it especially appealing to developers, many of whom currently rely on competitors like Anthropic’s Claude.

A person who tested GPT-5 told The Information it outperformed Claude Sonnet 4 in side-by-side comparisons. That’s just one data point and Claude Opus 4 is still considered Anthropic’s most advanced model, but it signals OpenAI is serious about reclaiming ground in this space.

Is GPT-5 really a new model?

woman using ChatGPT AI on a laptop

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Here’s where things get a little murky. Some researchers speculate GPT-5 might not be a single, brand-new model, but instead a routing system that dynamically selects the best model, GPT-style or reasoning-based, depending on your prompt.

If that’s true, it could signal a shift away from scaling traditional LLMs toward optimizing post-training performance through reinforcement learning and synthetic data.

That’s where models are fine-tuned using expert feedback after training and it’s an area where OpenAI has been investing heavily.

Why it matters

If GPT-5 lives up to early reports, it could help OpenAI win back developer mindshare and chip away at Anthropic’s dominance in coding assistants; a market that could be worth hundreds of millions annually.

It would also strengthen OpenAI’s pitch to enterprise users and give its chip suppliers, like Nvidia, another reason to celebrate.

For users of ChatGPT, the biggest change could be more efficient and accurate answers across the board, especially for bigger tasks that current models still struggle with.

We’ll have to wait and see what OpenAI officially announces in the coming weeks, but if GPT-5 is as strong as it sounds, the next wave of AI tools could be the most capable yet.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 132 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2025 Macbook Air...
Amazon
$999
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(15-inch 1TB)
2
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
3
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(512GB OLED)
4
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
$599
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
HIDevolution [2024] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(16GB RAM SSD)
8
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View
Dell XPS 13
(13.4-inch 512GB)
9
Dell - XPS 13 13.4” 2K Laptop...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
10
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Show more
See more AI News
TOPICS
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.