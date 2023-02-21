How to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 — Netflix release date and time

We're eager to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5, as it was a season unlike any of those that preceded it. And that's not just about Lewis Hamilton's podium struggles. Dropping the same week as the first testing for the new F1 live streams, Netflix's racing docuseries is going to be a must-watch before the new season begins.

While many drivers had extremely dramatic seasons — Daniel Ricciardo moving from starting for McLaren to being Red Bull's new reserve driver — there are two teams that have fans demanding more footage. First and foremost is Oracle Red Bull Racing, whose 2022 season has a giant red flag on it, despite winning both the driver's and constructors' F1 championships.

An incident at the Brazil Grand Prix, one during which Max Verstappen refused to follow orders to help teammate Sergio Pérez, has been replaying in fans' brains since last November. It's unknown if the new season will explain it all, but we expect at least some coverage about Red Bull becoming everyone's least favorite team.

But Drive to Survive season 5 won't be light on drama across the paddocks, as decisions from Ferrari and Alpine (and their drivers) also raised flags of concern.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive earned its spot in our best shows on Netflix list, and we expect season 5 to be good enough to keep its spot. However, what life holds for season 6, what with Ricciardo — often seen as the 'face' of Drive to Survive — is unclear. Here's how to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 online.

When does Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 come out on Netflix?

All 10 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 premiere on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Friday (Feb. 24) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 trailer

The trailer for Drive to Survive season 5 is all about Max Verstappen, at least to start. The 2022 F1 champion delivers a confident monologue, and we see Lewis Hamilton say that this season's comeback has to happen.