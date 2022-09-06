How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere — plus fixtures and more

It seems like only yesterday that real Madrid beat Liverpool to become champions of Europe yet again, but here we are with the UEFA Champions League 22/23.

Every game will be shown live in many countries around the world, but don't worry if you're on holiday right now — because you can watch the Champions League live from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Champions League 21/22 key fixtures The 22/23 UEFA Champions League starts today (Tuesday, Sept. 6).

► Today's key game:

• PSG vs Juventus

• Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Free Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) trial

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Exciting though the Premier League undoubtedly is, the Champions League remains the biggest trophy in club soccer. And this year's competition looks like being even more fiercely contested than usual.

Want proof of that? Well how about a group of death featuring Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan? Poor old Viktoria Plzen won't have much luck in that one! Or the fact that PSG share a group with Juventus? Or Man City, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund. There are certainly going to be a few tasty fixtures in the Champions League 22/23 group stage.

The good news is that you can watch it all wherever you are, so read on for our full guide to how to watch Champions League live streams online.

Champions League live streams this week

This week's Champions League fixtures

(Image credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

We can look forward to one of the biggest of all Champions League ties this year today, in the form of PSG vs Juventus. The other two sides in Group H — Maccabi Haifa and Benfica — aren't so strong, so chances are both PSG and Juve will qualify, but the results in the games between them will play a huge role in which finishes top and gets a favorable draw in the next round.

Celtic vs Real Madrid and Sevilla vs Man City today and the likes of Napoli vs Liverpool, Atlético Madrid vs FC Porto, Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich and Tottenham vs Marseille tomorrow will all be well worth watching, too.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (Tue)

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen (Tue)

Red Bull Salzburg vs AC Milan (Tue)

Celtic vs Real Madrid (Tue)

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Tue)

Sevilla vs Manchester City (Tue)

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa (Tue)

Paris Saint Germain vs Juventus (Tue)

Ajax vs Rangers (Wed)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon (Wed)

Napoli vs Liverpool (Wed)

Atlético Madrid vs FC Porto (Wed)

Club Bruges vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Wed)

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen (Wed)

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich (Wed)

Tottenham vs Marseille (Wed)

Champions League live streams around the world

How to watch Champions League live streams of every game

Every Champions League 22/23 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where.

In the U.K., for example, all 125 games in the Champions League 22/23 group stages and knockout rounds will be streamed live on BT Sport.

That's good news wherever you are, because a VPN — or virtual private network — will let you tune into U.K. coverage from anywhere on the planet. And the same goes for every other country.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Champions League live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Champions League live streams on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). That costs $4.99/month for the basic package or $9.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service (opens in new tab), so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Some games will also be shown on CBS, and Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo.TV is another option. The Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Champions League live streams by using a VPN.

How to watch Champions League live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors, because they can watch all the Champions League live streams on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Champions League live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To watch the UEFA Champions League 22/23 campaign in the U.K. you'll need BT Sport (opens in new tab), because it has the rights to all 125 games in the group and knockout stages.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch Champions League live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those lucky Aussies can watch every Champions League live stream on Stan Sport (opens in new tab).

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as Champions League 22/23 live streams, Stan also has Europa League coverage plus tennis action from Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and a huge amount of live rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Champions League live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once again, New Zealanders get access to all Champions League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, Spark Sport (opens in new tab). It costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

Champions League groups

