How to watch Celtics vs Raptors: Live stream this NBA Christmas matchup

This Christmas, there will be plenty of presents, plenty of food, and plenty of basketball. That’s because ABC has partnered with the NBA and will be simulcasting all five NBA games on Christmas to both ABC and ESPN. Best of all, you can also stream them in a variety of places, thanks to the sheer number of services ABC or ESPN streaming are available. So if you're looking to live stream Celtics vs. Raptors on Christmas day, you've come to the right place.

One of the day’s most anticipated games will see the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors battle it out. The game, which is the first NBA game of the day, will see two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference battle it out for supremacy. And it’s entirely possible it’ll be a preview of what’s to come as the season goes on.

Needless to say, the Celtics-Raptors game is one you won’t want to miss. Here's our guide to how to live stream Celtics vs Raptors on Christmas.

Celtics vs Raptors start time, channel

The Christmas Day, December 25, game between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. The game will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN, which means you can technically watch it on basic cable if you have a cable subscription. You can also use a TV tuner to catch the over-the-air broadcast and watch the game that way.

How do I use a VPN to watch Celtics vs. Raptors?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How can I live stream Celtics vs Raptors without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you’ve cut the cable out of your life, finding an option for watching the game shouldn’t be too difficult. Again, you can use a TV tuner if you’d prefer not to have a streaming service, or you can opt for a variety of streaming services that carry either ABC or ESPN.

Luckily, because of their popularity, most streaming services offer ABC or ESPN access, so you can pick your favorite.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game:

Sling TV: Sling TV's $30 per month Sling Orange service ($15 for your first month) gets you ESPN. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including ABC and ESPN. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including ABC and ESPN.View Deal