How to watch the 49ers vs. Ravens game: Live stream San Francisco vs. Baltimore

The San Francisco 49ers have cruised to a 10-1 record and are establishing themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Baltimore Ravens, at 9-2, can make the same claim. And these two teams collide today (Dec. 1) in a match-up you're not going to want to miss.

Thanks to streaming options, you don't have to. There are plenty of ways to watch the 49ers vs. Ravens game, even if it's not the one being broadcast in your area. Here's how to live stream today's matchup between San Francisco and Baltimore.

When can I watch the 49ers vs. Ravens game?

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII (and what fans of the two teams hope will be a preview of Super Bowl LIV in January). The 49ers vs. Ravens game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and Fox will broadcast the game.

According to 506sports, most of the country will get the 49ers vs. Ravens game, though New York and the upper Midwest will see the New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers instead. Smaller sections of the country will get the Eagles vs. Dolphins, Buccaneers vs. Titans and Rams vs. Cardinals in lieu of the 49ers vs. Ravens game.

In the UK, you can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, a £9.99 Sky Sports day pass from Now TV lets you watch the sports channel for 24 hours.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the 49ers vs. Ravens game?

If you find yourself in another part of the world that doesn't have a live broadcast of the 49ers vs. Ravens game, you can always turn to a virtual private network, or VPN, to watch the live stream. A VPN can disguise your location, giving you the same access to streaming services you'd enjoy at home.

To find the best overall VPN, we've tested a lot of services. Our pick is ExpressVPN for its mix of solid performance and outstanding customer service. Sign up for more than a month of service, and ExpressVPN can be yours for a great price.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch the 49ers vs. Ravens live stream?

The NFL mobile app (Android, iOS) lets you stream local market games on your phone. You can also turn to NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch almost any game. (With a month left in the NFL season, a Sunday Ticket subscription costs $58; an option for a package that includes the Red Zone channel raises the prices to $102.96.)

If you've cut cable out of your life, you can turn to a subscription streaming service, though make sure your service of choice includes your local Fox affiliate to ensure that you get the 49ers vs. Ravens live stream. (Not every service carries every local channel; Sling TV, for example, only offers network affiliates in select markets.) Here's a quick look at possible options for streaming services.

Fubo.TV: Fox is among the many channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes Fox in most markets. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the 49ers vs. Ravens game and watch it later.View Deal