How to Live Stream the African Cup of Nations Final 2019: Senegal vs. Algeria

An exhilarating African Cup of Nations 2019 knockout stage has culminated in the final between Algeria and Senegal. Algeria is searching for its first AFCON title since 1990 while this Senegal team wants to be the first to bring the trophy home. The biggest headline going into the match is the face-off between Manchester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, and Liverpool winger Sadio Mané of Senegal, as they fight for international glory.

We've put together a guide on how to live stream the African Cup of Nations final, so you can watch as one of these teams makes history.

We've got instructions for watching the action from the U.S. and the U.K., as well as instructions for how to watch via your cable subscription or streaming on your phone, tablet or laptop. And if you're traveling, we've got recommendations for how to use a VPN to watch from a different country.

When is the African Cup of Nations final?

The African Cup of Nations finals match between Senegal and Algeria will begin on Friday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern | 12:00 a.m. Pacific | 2:00 p.m. BST.

Where can I watch the African Cup of Nations Final in the U.S.?

The beIN Sports networks have the rights to all AFCON 2019 matches in the United States, and broadcast on several cable providers, including Cox, Spectrum, Frontier and Atlantic Broadband. beIN Sports will air the AFCON 2019 final on the main beIN Sports channel.

If you have a cable subscription but aren't near a TV, then you can stream the matches from beIN Sports Connect. Just visit connect.beinsports.com/us and sign in with your cable credentials. You can also watch from the beIN Sports Connect app available on Android, iOS and Roku.

Unfortunately, DirectTV, Comcast/Xfinity, and U-Verse all dropped beIN Sports last year so customers of those TV providers will have to use another route to stream AFCON games.

How can I live stream the AFCON final in the U.S.?

If you're a cord-cutter or beIN Sports isn't offered by your TV provider, then you can sign-up for a separate subscription to either Sling TV or Fubo TV, two popular on-demand streaming services.

Sling TV starts at $15 for a bundle of popular channels, including ESPN, AMC, A&E, Food Network and HGTV. For access to beIN Sports, you'll need to spend an extra $10 a month for the Sports Extra package or $5 for the Best of Spanish TV package.

Another streaming option is FuboTV , which has a lineup of 90+ channels (A&E, BBC America, Big Ten Network, beIN Sports, Fox Soccer Plus) focused primarily on sports. Fubo costs $55 a month for two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Both Sling TV and Fubo TV have apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast, so you can watch the AFCON matches on your TV without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the AFCON final in the U.K.?

Every AFCON 2019 match, including the final, will be shown on Eurosport 1 and 2. If those aren't part of your Sky, Virgin Media or BT TV packages, then you'll need to use a different service to stream the matches.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, Eurosports channels cost £6.99 a month. You can also stream using Eurosport Player for £9.99 a month, which gives you access to Eurosport 1 and 2.

How do I use a VPN to watch the AFCON final?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the finals match, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you just need ExpressVPN for a month, it’s $12.95.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal