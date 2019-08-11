How to Live Stream SummerSlam 2019

One of WWE's most important events — "the biggest party of the summer" — just kicked off. And with a card packed to the gills with potential show-stealers, everyone's got a reason to live stream SummerSlam.

SummerSlam always packs a ton of drama, but WWE is a bit against the wall at the moment. Only a few stories here — Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon, Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton — have any history that exists before the last month, which will likely force the wrestlers to go all out in the ring to do their best.

So far, Oney Lorcan lost his bid for the Cruiserweight Championship on the kickoff show. Remaining kickoff matches include The Iiconics vs Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss and Apollo Crews vs Buddy Murphy.

AJ Styles is defending the U.S. Championship against Ricochet. (Image credit: WWE)

The match most likely to leave us gobsmacked is Ricochet vs AJ Styles. That's not to say that Ember Moon isn't going to make the most of her first singles match on a WWE PPV, as we've also got our eyes on her bout with Bayley.

What's the SummerSlam 2019 schedule? The SummerSlam kick-off show began at 5 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. Pacific, 10 p.m. BST). The main SummerSlam card starts at 7 p.m. (4 p.m. Pacific, Midnight BST). WWE announced 10 singles matches for the show, 6 of which are for championship titles.

How to watch SummerSlam Live Streams with a VPN

SummerSlam should be available wherever you go via the WWE Network, unless it isn't. Heck, I even watched a PPV at Heathrow Airport in London. If you need some help breaking through geofencing, VPN services can help.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

Seth Rollins challenges Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. (Image credit: WWE)

How to live stream SummerSlam online

As is the case with most WWE live events that aren't Raw or SmackDown, your best bet is "the award winning WWE Network," which costs … you guessed it, $9.99 per month (or however much that converts to in your neck of the woods.

The WWE Network is available via web browsers and its apps on iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple's tvOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox and various Smart TVs.

Bayley hand-picked Ember Moon as her SummerSlam opponent. (Image credit: WWE)

How to watch SummerSlam the old fashioned way

Did you know WWE still airs PPVs as actual pay-per-views on cable TV? Yes, the likes of DirecTV now are charging $54.95 (that's 5.5x the monthly price of the WWE Network) for the show. Crazy, right?

Will Kofi Kingston keep his dream alive in the face of Randy Orton? (Image credit: WWE)

What's on the SummerSlam 2019 card?